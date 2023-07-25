Judy Ann Santos, Ryan Agoncillo among Filipinas fans in New Zealand

Ryan Agoncillo and wife Judy Ann Santos pose for the media while making their way to the Sky Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand, for the Filipina booters' FIFA Women's World Cup match versus the host nation.

MANILA, Philippines – Judy Ann Santos and husband Ryan Agoncillo were spotted in Wellington, New Zealand to support the Philippine women’s football team in their FIFA Women’s World Cup campaign.

The STAR sportswriter Olmin Leyba spotted the celebrity couple making their way to the Sky Stadium in Wellington for the Filipinas’ crucial match against host nation New Zealand on Tuesday afternoon.

The Football Ferns triumphed over Norway in the opener last Thursday in Auckland, 1-0, while the Filipinas absorbed a fighting 0-2 loss to Switzerland in their debut the following day in Dunedin.

A win by the hosts in their 1:30 p.m. clash (Manila time) will boost their chances to advance to the next round and eliminate the Philippines despite the latter having one game left in their group. Meanwhile, a victory or even a draw by the Filipinas will be a morale-booster, although it won’t automatically qualify them to the next round. – With a previous report by Olmin Leyba