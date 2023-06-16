^

Arts and Culture

Jo Koy joins Lea Salonga, H.E.R. as producers on Broadway's 'Here Lies Love'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 16, 2023 | 3:21pm
Jo Koy joins Lea Salonga, H.E.R. as producers on Broadway's 'Here Lies Love'
Composite image of Lea Salonga, Jo Koy, and H.E.R.
The STAR / file

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American stand-up comedian Jo Koy has joined the producing team of the upcoming musical "Here Lies Love" just as preview shows are about to begin at the Broadway Theatre.

"'Here Lies Love' is a celebration of Filipino culture and I'm so honored to be a part of this groundbreaking musical," Jo Koy said in a statement. "For the first time, Broadway will get to see what we have always known, that Filipinos are some of the most talented entertainers."

Diana diMenna welcomed the inclusion of Jo Koy on behalf of the producers of the musical and his "internationally renowned Pinoy Pride to the fully binational team."

Previously announced as producers on the show were award-winning Filipino-American singer-songwriter H.E.R and theater legend Lea Salonga, the latter participating in the early runs of "Here Lies Love" as a special guest.

"Here Lies Love" is an immersive musical — concept, music and lyrics by David Byrne and music by Fatboy Slim — which will turn the Broadway Theatre into a dance club as it details the imeldific life, rise and fall of former First Lady Imelda Marcos, who will be portrayed by Arielle Jacobs.

Jose Llana and Conrad Nicamora will reprise their off-Broadway roles as then president Ferdinand Marcos and the assassinated senator Ninoy Aquino. Jacobs' alternate will be another off-Broadway returnee Jaygee Macapugay.

Salonga's special performance from July 11 to August 13 will be as Aquino's mother Aurora, who performs the song "Just Ask The Flowers" following the death of her son.

The remainder of the cast will mostly be composed of Filipinos or individuals with Filipino heritage, making the first all-Filipino company on Broadway.

"Here Lies Love" will start preview performances on June 17, with official opening a month later on July 20.

