'We're good': Enrique Gil denies breakup with Liza Soberano

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 17, 2023 | 12:55pm
Alone Together
A scene from "Alone/Together" 2019 starring Enrique Gil and Liza Soberano.
Enrique Gil via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Enrique Gil denied rumors that he and girlfriend Liza Soberano have broken up. 

In a report by ABS-CBN, Enrique said that they are just both busy with their work. 

“We are good, we are good,” he said. 

“I am busy with all my projects. She is busy with all her projects naman. She is focusing on international work, which is super good for her. Kahit super busy kami, we still support each other no matter what,” he added. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Enrique Gil (@enriquegil17)

Liza's former manager Ogie Diaz claimed last month that the long-time partners have broken up because Liza chose her Hollywood career. 

Enrique and Liza rose to fame as the love team LizQuen after their hit ABS-CBN teleseryes "Forevermore" in 2014. They paired numerous times in different hit TV series "Dolce Amore," "Bagani," "Make It With You," and movies "Just The Way You Are," "Everyday I Love You," "My Ex and Whys" and "Alone/Together" in 2019.  

Enrique is set to return to the big screen with the comedy movie "I Am Not Big Bird" after his three-year hiatus in showbiz. 

The film will be shot in Thailand. He said that there's another project lined up for him. 

“Meron [pang mga susunod na aabangan]. I have one concept that I really want to work on. 'Yun talaga 'yung matagal ko ng konsepto na I really want to bring it to life. After this, we are definitely gonna be working on that. And then there’s one other movie I am doing, will be shot in Finland, comedy again. We will be launching it soon so hindi ko pa pwede sabihin. But we are moving,” he said. 

