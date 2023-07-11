^

GMA, Lhar Santiago pay tribute to ABS-CBN reporter Mario Dumaual

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 11, 2023 | 8:16am
Veteran showbiz reporter Mario Dumaual
Mario Dumaual via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso showbiz reporter Lhar Santiago paid tribute to his Kapamilya counterpart Mario Dumaual. 

In his eulogy at Dumaual's wake, Santiago shared his fondest memories with the late showbiz reporter. 

According to him, he met Dumaual in 1987 when he's still working for "TV Patrol."

Despite transferring to GMA-7, their friendship remained intact as they kept seeing each other in different coverages. 

“Hindi po kami naging madamot sa isa’t isa. Kami, walang taguan pero may respetuhan. Kung meron siyang story na talagang alam kong kanya 'yun, I’ll respect it. Kung meron naman akong story na gusto ko talaga gawin, ire-respect naman niya. Very personal ang aming professional relationship,” Santiago said. 

“Hindi po madaling tanggapin na yung sparring partner ko ay di ko na makakasama. Pero 'yung pagkakaibigan po namin nandito na 'yun, nasa puso na yun. Hindi mawawala,” he added. 

At the end of his speech, Santiago vowed to be there for Dumaual's family. 

“Yung pamilya po ni Mario ay itinuturing ko nang pamilya ko rin. Ang isang ipinangako ko lang kahit hindi narinig ni Mario, I will always be there for his family,” he said. 

Likewise, although Dumaual worked for their rival ABS-CBN, GMA News paid a tribute to Dumaual through a video presentation.

Dumaual's remains were laid to rest last Sunday at the Loyola Memorial Park in Marikina City.

RELATED: Veteran showbiz reporter Mario Dumaual passes away; celebrities pay tribute

