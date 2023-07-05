Veteran showbiz reporter Mario Dumaual passes away; celebrities pay tribute

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran ABS-CBN showbiz reporter Mario Dumaual passed away at the age of 64 years old.

Dumaual suffered a heart attack last month and was hospitalized.

"We are devastated to announce the passing of Mario Dumaual — Papa to his wife Cherie and children Luigi, Miguel, Maxine, William, and Thessa; Wowo to his grandchildren Sky, Alonzoe, and Tali; and Yayo to his siblings," one Mario's family members posted on his Facebook account.

"Mario, who would have turned 65 on July 31, died at 8:01 a.m. on Wednesday, July 5 due to septic shock. He had been battling a severe fungal infection, a complication during his recovery from a heart attack. He was confined for a month at the Philippine Heart Center.

"Papa was strong, he kept fighting on, overcoming the heart attack then a cardiac arrest. He would always say he wanted to go home because he missed us, his family. But the infection overwhelmed his body’s ability to recover.

"What comforts us is he knew that we were always with him, waiting for him, and that home was wherever he felt our love. We also made it a point to let him know how loved he was by his friends in the industry and even kind strangers who have been offering prayers and help for his recovery.

"Papa was our rock, we depended much on him. But he also nurtured us to become strong and able and to be the best version of ourselves. Beyond us his family, we’d like to think he also left a legacy in entertainment journalism. He made us proud as Mario Dumaual, the reporter, but ultimately more so as a devoted husband, father, and granddad.

"Our family will share details of Papa’s wake in the coming days."

Colleagues in the showbiz industry posted on social media, giving tribute to Dumaual.

"May your soul rest in peace my dear friend Mario Dumaual. I will forever cherish your kindness to many of us. God bless you. Labyu friend," entertainment columnist Jobert Sucaldito said.

"Rest in Peace, Sir Mario Dumawal. You were always kind to me. Pahinga na po," TV host Jugs Jugueta wrote.

"Rest in peace, Sir Mario Dumaual. You we’re always present in all my career milestones. Rest now…" singer Jed Madela said.

His son Miguel announced on Facebook last month that his father suffered a heart attack as he asked for prayers.

"It’s been a difficult week, but we still have much to be grateful for. Papa suffered a heart attack last Monday and remains under critical care today, three days on. But he can now at least tell us, during the few times he’s given his phone while isolated, that he misses and wishes to be with us," Miguel wrote.