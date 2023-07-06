Mario Dumaual a pillar of entertainment news reporting â€” ABS-CBN

Mario Dumaual a pillar of entertainment news reporting — ABS-CBN

MANILA, Philippines — ABS-CBN released a statement saying they are "deeply saddened" for the passing of their veteran showbiz reporter Mario Dumaual.

In a statement released last night, the Kapamilya content creator described Mario as a pillar of entertainment news reporting in the country.

"ABS-CBN and ABS-CBN News are deeply saddened with the passing of one of our veteran reporters, Mario Dumaual," it said.

"In the more than three decades that Mario was part of the ABS-CBN News team, he became a pillar of entertainment news reporting and an esteemed mentor to his colleagues.

"An excellent and passionate journalist, a loyal and dedicated friend, a devoted family man, Mario leaves a lasting legacy to the industry.

"Thank you, and farewell to our Kapamilya, Mario Dumaual."

Mario passed away at the age of 64 years old.

He suffered a heart attack last month and was hospitalized.

"We are devastated to announce the passing of Mario Dumaual — Papa to his wife Cherie and children Luigi, Miguel, Maxine, William, and Thessa; Wowo to his grandchildren Sky, Alonzoe, and Tali; and Yayo to his siblings," one Mario's family members posted on his Facebook account.

"Mario, who would have turned 65 on July 31, died at 8:01 a.m. on Wednesday, July 5 due to septic shock. He had been battling a severe fungal infection, a complication during his recovery from a heart attack. He was confined for a month at the Philippine Heart Center.

"Papa was strong, he kept fighting on, overcoming the heart attack then a cardiac arrest. He would always say he wanted to go home because he missed us, his family. But the infection overwhelmed his body’s ability to recover.

"What comforts us is he knew that we were always with him, waiting for him, and that home was wherever he felt our love. We also made it a point to let him know how loved he was by his friends in the industry and even kind strangers who have been offering prayers and help for his recovery.

"Papa was our rock, we depended much on him. But he also nurtured us to become strong and able and to be the best version of ourselves. Beyond us his family, we’d like to think he also left a legacy in entertainment journalism. He made us proud as Mario Dumaual, the reporter, but ultimately more so as a devoted husband, father, and granddad.

"Our family will share details of Papa’s wake in the coming days."

