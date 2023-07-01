TVJ & The legit Dabarkads usher in new interest in TV viewing

From left: Vic Sotto, Tito Sotto and Joey de Leon at the blessing of their new home — not just one but two modern and well-equipped studios — at TV5 Media Center in Reliance, Mandaluyong. TVJ’s new noontime show with the legit Dabarkads will premiere today on the Kapatid network.

In this day and age where every adult is glued to their socials, the major networks know that television viewing will never be as it once was.

Then came the real plot twist of showbiz 2023: The breakup of former Sen. Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon (TVJ) with then-producer TAPE, Inc., which then led to the shuffle of the noontime programs in different networks. That is the real plot twist because just when we thought that the television sphere would remain stagnant, TVJ shook the television audience to its core with what their next movements were.

TV5 now has a new landmark after management has put up a sign saying, ‘TV5 Home of TVJ!’

Today, many people will once again be glued to their television screens as they officially launch their new show in their new home at the TV5 Media Center in Reliance, Mandaluyong with not just one, but two modern and well-equipped studios.

After putting up a red ball at TV5 Media Center, which was supposed to be its landmark, finally, the management put up a sign saying, “TV5 Home of TVJ!” Now, it is a landmark!

According to Jose Manalo, today is a fiesta-like homecoming for them, “Heto na, heto na ulit. Kada lipat naman o tuwing nangyayari yung mga ganito, yung bulaga kapag gumawa — wala pa kami, nanonood pa lang kami — yung paglipat talagang aabangan ng tao.”

“Sabi ko nga sa interview, parang fiesta. Parang fiesta ng mundo o fiesta ng Pilipinas!” he also said.

The other legit Dabarkads also chimed in like Maine Mendoza. She said, “Maraming dapat abangan. Pero hindi pa ako pwedeng magsalita ngayon. Kaya abang lang nang abang, dabarkads.”

Ryzza Mae Dizon added, “Basta ang pinaka-sure po ako, mas masaya po ito. And very excited na po kami for what’s to come. Wow English!”

The legit Dabarkads Paolo Ballesteros, Allan K., Jose Manalo, Maine Mendoza, Ryzza Mae Dizon and Carren Eistrup.

Though there are no studio audiences yet, today, lucky TV5 employees and some members of their families are the ones to welcome TVJ and the legit Dabarkads as they enter the TV5 premises.

The Kapatid network is just echoing the family atmosphere that it has always exercised since its starting days under the MVP Group back in 2009. It goes in unison with TVJ and the legit Dabarkads prioritizing bonding moments with one another.

In relation to this, we got to tour the dressing room that will serve as their home base and I personally loved the boardroom feels, as well as the touch of the classy artwork and how the layout was made for them to bond. There are two areas where the group can huddle.

Before today’s big show, many of our employees were also touched that the TVJ Productions team and legit Dabarkads would invite Kapatid employees to join their lunch gathering which they hold very sacred.

TVJ even toured the other departments of TV5 just to say hi to old colleagues in the industry and the new faces that are part of their new family.

Last Thursday they were at the news department just having light banter with everybody. Most were awestruck! TVJ and JoWaPao (Jose Manalo, Wally Bayola and Paolo Ballesteros) even visited Idol Sen. Raffy Tulfo to sit down on his highly rated and widely followed show Wanted sa Radyo on Radyo5 92.3 True FM, where JoWaPao first played a skit supposedly complaining about TVJ. Fun times indeed!

Having been part of TV5 for almost 14 years now, seeing all the highs and lows, I must say TVJ’s entrance to the Kapatid family brings in another wave of excitement and it is a different one at that. The preparations are far more improved with technology and strengthening TV5’s reach in key places in the north like Tuguegarao and in the south as well like Cagayan De Oro and Davao.

Even the international channels of TV5 have been drummed up for the international Kapatids! Besides TV5, Cignal’s BuKo, OnePh and other channels are doing the simulcast, too. Our friends in the field and online are even mostly saying, what an exciting time to be alive in television now! All the best to everyone!