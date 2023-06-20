Tito Sotto praises 'It's Showtime' hosts for 'loyalty'; TV5 reacts to show's GTV move

MANILA, Philippines — TV5 President and Chief Executive Officer Guido R. Zaballero believed that "It's Showtime's" transfer to GMA7's GTV is a good move for Filipino viewers.

In a TV5 press conference earlier, Zaballero said that they respected the noontime show's decision.

"We respect the decision that they made. Ang pinakaimportante kasi is at the end of the day, panalo 'yung Filipino viewers. This is a good day for TV. It proves that TV is really alive," he said.

Tito Sotto added that there's room for everyone in the noontime show slot because the Philippines' population is now at 110 million.

"When we started 'Eat Bulaga' in 1979, the population of the Philippines was only 47 million. 'Eat Bulaga' lang 'yon at 'Student Canteen.' Now we are 110 million. There's room for everyone," he said.

"Ang pinakamaganda ay mapasaya natin ang ating mga kababayan. There's a common denominator among us, lalo na 'tong mga Dabarkads and ang production namin, loyalty," he added.

RELATED: TVJ still fighting TAPE to retrieve 'Eat Bulaga' name; to reveal TV5 noontime show title on July 1