^

Entertainment

Tito Sotto praises 'It's Showtime' hosts for 'loyalty'; TV5 reacts to show's GTV move

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 20, 2023 | 6:38pm
Tito Sotto praises 'It's Showtime' hosts for 'loyalty'; TV5 reacts to show's GTV move
'It's Showtime' hosts
ABS-CBN / Released

MANILA, Philippines — TV5 President and Chief Executive Officer Guido R. Zaballero believed that "It's Showtime's" transfer to GMA7's GTV is a good move for Filipino viewers. 

In a TV5 press conference earlier, Zaballero said that they respected the noontime show's decision. 

"We respect the decision that they made. Ang pinakaimportante kasi is at the end of the day, panalo 'yung Filipino viewers. This is a good day for TV. It proves that TV is really alive," he said. 

Tito Sotto added that there's room for everyone in the noontime show slot because the Philippines' population is now at 110 million. 

"When we started 'Eat Bulaga' in 1979, the population of the Philippines was only 47 million. 'Eat Bulaga' lang 'yon at 'Student Canteen.' Now we are 110 million. There's room for everyone," he said. 

"Ang pinakamaganda ay mapasaya natin ang ating mga kababayan. There's a common denominator among us, lalo na 'tong mga Dabarkads and ang production namin, loyalty," he added.

RELATED: TVJ still fighting TAPE to retrieve 'Eat Bulaga' name; to reveal TV5 noontime show title on July 1

IT'S SHOWTIME

TV5

TVJ
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'LegEAT'? 'Legit Dabarkads,' TVJ to announce new TV5 show details at presscon

'LegEAT'? 'Legit Dabarkads,' TVJ to announce new TV5 show details at presscon

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Viewers and the public will know the latest developments on Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, Joey de Leon and the rest of the "Dabarkads"...
Entertainment
fbtw
New TVJ show may be titled 'This is Eat' &mdash; report

New TVJ show may be titled 'This is Eat' — report

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
The new TV5 noontime show of Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, Joey de Leon and the rest of the Dabarkads may be titled "This is Ea...
Entertainment
fbtw
Analysis: Why 'Eat Bulaga!' name should go with TVJ, not TAPE

Analysis: Why 'Eat Bulaga!' name should go with TVJ, not TAPE

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 4 days ago
Whoever legally owns “Eat Bulaga!,” many Filipino viewers would surely agree that the highly contested noontime...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ogie Alcasid mourns passing of '90s&nbsp;actor Patrick Guzman

Ogie Alcasid mourns passing of '90s actor Patrick Guzman

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 days ago
Singer-host Ogie Alcasid posted on Instagram a throwback photo of him with '90s actor Patrick Guzman, whom he said "have gone...
Entertainment
fbtw
Julia Barretto plans to pursue college studies before turning 30

Julia Barretto plans to pursue college studies before turning 30

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 19 hours ago
Julia Barretto is “loving the life” that she has now. At 26, she is able to maintain a work-life balance. She...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
priority latest
Array
(
)

latest
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2275286
            [Title] => TVJ still fighting TAPE to retrieve 'Eat Bulaga' name; to reveal TV5 noontime show title on July 1
            [Summary] => Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon revealed that they will surprise viewers with the title of their TV5 noontime show on July 1. 
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-20 17:32:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1805251
            [AuthorName] => Jan Milo Severo
            [SectionName] => Entertainment
            [SectionUrl] => entertainment
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/20/tvj-presscon_2023-06-20_17-32-08302_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2275251
            [Title] => ‘It’s Showtime’ has found a new home’: ABS-CBN moves ‘It’s Showtime’ from TV5 to GTV
            [Summary] => Stressing that they are not yet Kapuso, the hosts sang their theme song repeatedly with the line “Kapamilya forever.” 
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-20 12:35:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => entertainment/2023/06/20/2275251/its-showtime-has-found-new-home-abs-cbn-moves-its-showtime-tv5-gtv
            [AuthorID] => 1804924
            [AuthorName] => Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
            [SectionName] => Entertainment
            [SectionUrl] => entertainment
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/20/showtime_2023-06-20_12-35-3476_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2275249
            [Title] => New portions, Dabarkads: Allan K hints at what to expect with new TVJ show on TV5
            [Summary] => “But it’s time to move on and we’re very happy because we found a new home at sinusuportahan kami ng ating legit Dabarkads,” said the winner of “Eat Bulaga!” segment “Bida Next.”
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-20 11:54:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1804924
            [AuthorName] => Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
            [SectionName] => Entertainment
            [SectionUrl] => entertainment
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/20/dabarkads_2023-06-20_11-46-22608_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2275071
            [Title] => 'We were the bulol Tagalog boys': Dale Villar remembers '90s contemporary Patrick Guzman
            [Summary] => "I was from the U.S. He was from Canada. We were the two 'bulol' Tagalog boys. I felt that we always had a connection and while we didn’t look alike exactly, everyone always thought I was him and him as I."
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-20 08:35:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1807004
            [AuthorName] => Kathleen A. Llemit
            [SectionName] => Entertainment
            [SectionUrl] => entertainment
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/19/dale-villar-patrick-guzman_2023-06-19_21-18-23506_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [4] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2275024
            [Title] => Rini makes musical stop in Philippines to meet fans and family
            [Summary] => Rini is among contemporary artists flexing their musical muscles in the US and the international scene. They accomplish this by doing a series of tours that literally and figuratively sees them hopping from one city to another. Part of the R&B singer-songwriter’s Past the Naked Eye 2023 Tour is making a stop and headlining a showcase in the country, set on July 19, 7 p.m. at the Samsung Hall of SM Aura Premier.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-20 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1804772
            [AuthorName] => Jerry Donato
            [SectionName] => Entertainment
            [SectionUrl] => entertainment
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/20/1-2_2023-06-20_00-06-46687_thumbnail.jpg
        )

)

abtest
TVJ still fighting TAPE to retrieve 'Eat Bulaga' name; to reveal TV5 noontime show title on July 1

TVJ still fighting TAPE to retrieve 'Eat Bulaga' name; to reveal TV5 noontime show title on July 1

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon revealed that they will surprise viewers with the title of their TV5 noontime show...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;It&rsquo;s Showtime&rsquo; has found a new home&rsquo;: ABS-CBN moves &lsquo;It&rsquo;s Showtime&rsquo; from TV5 to GTV

‘It’s Showtime’ has found a new home’: ABS-CBN moves ‘It’s Showtime’ from TV5 to GTV

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 7 hours ago
Stressing that they are not yet Kapuso, the hosts sang their theme song repeatedly with the line “Kapamilya foreve...
Entertainment
fbtw
New portions, Dabarkads: Allan K hints at what to expect with new TVJ show on TV5

New portions, Dabarkads: Allan K hints at what to expect with new TVJ show on TV5

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 7 hours ago
“But it’s time to move on and we’re very happy because we found a new home at sinusuportahan kami ng ating...
Entertainment
fbtw
'We were the bulol Tagalog boys': Dale Villar remembers '90s contemporary Patrick Guzman

'We were the bulol Tagalog boys': Dale Villar remembers '90s contemporary Patrick Guzman

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 11 hours ago
"I was from the U.S. He was from Canada. We were the two 'bulol' Tagalog boys. I felt that we always had a connection and...
Entertainment
fbtw
Rini makes musical stop in Philippines to meet fans and family

Rini makes musical stop in Philippines to meet fans and family

By Jerry Donato | 19 hours ago
Rini is among contemporary artists flexing their musical muscles in the US and the international scene. They accomplish this...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with