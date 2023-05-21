OPM stars to perform at Philippine Air Force anniversary concert

MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilipino Music (OPM) stars Randy Santiago, Raymond Lauchengco, Geneva Cruz, Roselle Nava and Gino Padilla will perform at The Theatre in Solaire on June 23 for the 76th anniversary of the Philippine Air Force (PAF).

Dubbed as “AXEL PAF,” the OPM icons’ concert is for the benefit of the PAF Welfare Fund and the PAF Officers' Ladies Club Educational Assistance Program.



The "top guns" of OPM of the '80s to the '90s are going to take the audience on a flight down memory lane with a repertoire of the singers' most loved songs such as Randy's "Hindi Magbabago," Raymond's "I Need You Back," Geneva's "Kailan," Roselle's "Bakit Nga Ba Mahal Kita," Gino's "Closer You and I" and many more of their own greatest hits.

In a statement posted on the PAF Facebook page, it invited the public to watch the show and co-celebrate their special milestone.

"Join us... for a night filled with great music and entertainment!" it said.

