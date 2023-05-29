'Family first': Jillian Ward says no to having a boyfriend for now

MANILA, Philippines — Teen star Jillian Ward revealed that she has no plans to have a boyfriend any time soon.

In an interview with the media after her Pretty Secret meet-and-greet with her fans at SM The Block, the recently turned 18-year-old said that her family is her first priority.

"Ngayon po talaga mas iniisip ko 'yung family ko at work ko po talaga. Wala nga akong time makatulog tapos mag love life pa ko?" Jillian laughed.

"Sa tamang panahon po talaga. Sinasabi ko nga parati na gusto ko munang ibigay sa family ko kung ano 'yung deserved nila bago po 'yung sa sarili ko," she added.

She, however, admitted that her parents are still not allowing her to accept suitors.

"Pinagbabawalan nila ako pero mas pinagbabawalan ko 'yung sarili ko," she said.

"Choice ko naman po kasi darating naman 'yung tamang tao sa tamang panahon," she added.

Pretty Secret has officially launched its newest Hello Sea! Limited Edition Mermaid Collection, which features liquid foundation, eyeshadow palette, mascara and lip tint. The collection is available in Watsons and SM Beauty Stores nationwide.

It is owned by Filipino beauty and wellness brand Lifestrong Marketing Inc.

