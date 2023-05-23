^

Karen Davila, Marc Logan react to ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo closure

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 23, 2023 | 8:44pm
Employees and supporters light candles at the gate as the ABS-CBN Corporation office in Quezon City on May 5, 2020.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — Broadcasters and journalists that hosted shows on DZMM TeleRadyo have shared their initial reactions to ABS-CBN confirming that it was pulling the plug on the long-running radio station.

ABS-CBN is ceasing operations on TeleRadyo due to financial losses in the over three years since the Duterte administration denied the broadcaster a new franchise.

"Since ABS-CBN can no longer sustain TeleRadyo’s operations, ABS-CBN is left with no choice but to cease the operations of TeleRadyo effective 30 June 2023 to prevent further business losses," read a disclosure sent to the Philippine Stock Exchange Tuesday.

A senior official also confirmed to Philstar.com that all of TeleRadyo’s employees will be laid off as part of the move, many of them previously being forced to broadcast online because of franchise issues.

TeleRadyo debuted on television in in 2007 but went off air on May 5, 2020 following a cease-and-desist order issued against ABS-CBN only to return online three days later and even went on live on YouTube and Facebook in 2021.

Among the first to react to the announcement of TeleRadyo's closure was Ging Reyes, former head of ABS-CBN’s Integrated News and Current Affairs who retired in December 2022 after 36 years of working for the broadcaster.

"This is heartbreaking. I'm thinking of my Teleradyo team today," Reyes said on Twitter, retweeting Philstar.com's social card about the closure. "You all did everything you could — to keep delivering news & information in the face of monumental challenges. Don't let anyone or anything crush your spirit."

Veteran journalist Karen Davila also took to Twitter to express her thoughts for DZMM with whom she spent 17 years with from 2001 to 2018, sharing screenshots of her on TeleRadyo.

"DZMM TeleRadyo has been part of my 30 year broadcast journey. After June 30, Teleradyo will say goodbye but DZMM will return on AM radio reaching millions of Filipinos once more," said Davila. "As we face a changing media landscape, may we have the courage to continue what we are called to do.

Davila extended prayers for the employees of TeleRadyo and reached out to its listeners and viewers.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jeff Canoy (@jeffcanoy)

Entertainment journalist Marc Logan posted on his social media accounts messages of gratitude for TeleRadyo as it contributed to several marks in his career.

Logan in particularly mentioned "Logan Live!" for allowing him to "dish out songs for Kapamilyas, mostly senior citizens," hosting with Amy Perez the show "Sakto" where he created the tagline "Para sa kumpletong kuwento, it takes two to Sakto!," and getting to air live beside Vic Lima.

Lifestyle journalist Gretchen Fullido retweeted in a throwback to fashion a photo of her with veteran broadcast journalists Noli de Castro and Ted Failon during DZMM's 30th anniversary in 2016, while journalist Jeff Canoy posted on Instagram a photo of ABS-CBN's communications tower.

RELATED: 3 years since franchise denial, ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo faces radio silence

Philstar
Entertainment
Entertainment
Entertainment
Entertainment
Entertainment
Entertainment
Entertainment
Entertainment
Entertainment
Entertainment
Entertainment
