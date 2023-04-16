^

Entertainment

Jamie Foxx hospitalized with 'medical complication'

Agence France-Presse - Philstar.com
April 16, 2023 | 4:28pm
Jamie Foxx hospitalized with 'medical complication'
Actor Jamie Foxx attends the men’s quater-final match between Christopher Eubanks of the US and Daniil Medvedev of Russia at the 2023 Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on March 30, 2023.
AFP / Chandan Khanna

LOS ANGELES, United States — Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx has been hospitalized with an unspecified medical complication but is in recovery, his family says.

Foxx, 55, is under observation at a medical facility in the state of Georgia, where he is filming a Netflix movie, according to CNN.

"We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," his daughter Corinne Foxx posted on Instagram Wednesday.

"Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery."

Celebrity news website TMZ said Foxx's condition was at one stage "serious enough that Jamie's family... came to the hospital," but it quoted an unnamed source as saying the star was later able to communicate.

The medical emergency did not take place on the set of "Back in Action," a Netflix film starring Foxx and Cameron Diaz, CNN said.

Foxx's representatives did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment or release any further details.

Foxx, an actor, comedian and Grammy-winning singer, won an Academy Award for the 2004 Ray Charles musical biopic "Ray," and was also Oscar-nominated for "Collateral" that same year.

He has also starred in "Django Unchained" and "Dreamgirls."

RELATED: Cameron Diaz will come out of retirement for new Netflix movie

JAMIE FOXX
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Kris Aquino celebrates Easter with Mark Leviste, Bimby

Kris Aquino celebrates Easter with Mark Leviste, Bimby

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
"Queen of All Media" Kris Aquino spent Easter Sunday with her suitor Mark Leviste together with her son Bimby and friends...
Entertainment
fbtw
Lionel Richie, Katy Perry to play Charles coronation show

Lionel Richie, Katy Perry to play Charles coronation show

1 day ago
Take That, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Andrea Bocelli will be among those performing at a concert to mark King...
Entertainment
fbtw
Brillante Mendoza explains why Apag has two different endings

Brillante Mendoza explains why Apag has two different endings

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 18 hours ago
Brillante Mendoza’s summer Metro Manila Film Festival entry Apag has two different endings for its local and overseas...
Entertainment
fbtw
Malou de Guzman engages aspiring actors in &lsquo;In-Urge-Y&rsquo; workshop

Malou de Guzman engages aspiring actors in ‘In-Urge-Y’ workshop

By Jerry Donato | 18 hours ago
Malou de Guzman is passionate about acting and teaching.
Entertainment
fbtw
Michelle Yeoh brings Oscar to mother Janet, visits father's grave in Malaysia

Michelle Yeoh brings Oscar to mother Janet, visits father's grave in Malaysia

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh had a warm homecoming back to her native Malaysia as she shared her Oscar trophy with her...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ogie Alcasid's 'tuyo' now available in Japan

Ogie Alcasid's 'tuyo' now available in Japan

By Jan Milo Severo | 28 minutes ago
Singer Ogie Alcasid's "tuyo" business is now sold in Japan.
Entertainment
fbtw
'Maria Clara at Ibarra' no. 1 show on Netflix Philippines, fans petition for worldwide release

'Maria Clara at Ibarra' no. 1 show on Netflix Philippines, fans petition for worldwide release

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 42 minutes ago
It has again proven its appeal when it surged to the top spot as the most-watched show on Netflix Philippines for two straight...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Feeling ko Super Saiyan ako': Former 'PBB' housemate Pamu Pamorada gives birth to baby girl

'Feeling ko Super Saiyan ako': Former 'PBB' housemate Pamu Pamorada gives birth to baby girl

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 hours ago
Slater Young's runner-up in the 2011 edition of "Pinoy Big Brother" shared her journey as a first-time mother in her Instagram...
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: Beauty Gonzalez shares husband's reaction to her viral photo

WATCH: Beauty Gonzalez shares husband's reaction to her viral photo

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 7 hours ago
Beauty Gonzalez was amused when she was asked about her reaction to her viral "sexy flower" Instagram post. She also revealed...
Entertainment
fbtw
Bad Bunny makes history with sweeping Coachella set

Bad Bunny makes history with sweeping Coachella set

By Agence France-Presse | 8 hours ago
The megastar was the first Spanish-language and first Latin American act to headline the major festival, which takes place...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with