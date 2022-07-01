^

Cameron Diaz will come out of retirement for new Netflix movie

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 1, 2022 | 5:17pm
Cameron Diaz will come out of retirement for new Netflix movie
MANILA, Philippines — Cameron Diaz will be coming out of her self-imposed retirement from acting as she is set to star in a new Netflix movie opposite Jamie Foxx.

Foxx made the announcement by posting a video on Twitter which had an audio recording of the Oscar-winning actor calling Diaz to discuss her unretirement.

The singer-actor also invited National Football League star Tom Brady to give tips to Diaz as he himself reversed his announcement to retire in a bid to add more to his seven Super Bowl wins.

"Cameron I hope you aren’t mad I recorded this, but no turning back now. Had to call in the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) to bring back another GOAT," Foxx wrote.

Diaz later confirmed her unretirement in an Instagram story by reposting the audio clip, "Only you could get me back in action!!! I can’t frickin wait it’s gonna be a blast!”

Foxx's tweet also mentioned that their upcoming action-comedy film aptly named "Back In Action" will begin production later this year. "Horrible Bosses" and "Baywatch" director Seth Gordon is helming the project and is co-writing with Brendan O’Brien from the "Neighbors" movies.

Diaz and Foxx had previously worked with Foxx in the 1999 sports film "Any Given Sunday" and the 2014 remake of "Annie" as Miss Hannigan, the latter being Diaz's final film appearance before she so-called retirement due to exhaustion from frequent traveling.

The actress burst onto the scene with her film debut in 1994's "The Mask" and followed it up with "My Best Friend's Wedding," "There's Something About Mary," the "Charlie's Angels" movies, and as the voice of Princess Fiona in the "Shrek" franchise.

She made a rare public appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show" in 2020 with Lucy Liu to celebrate the 20th anniversary of "Charlie's Angels," and earlier this year was a guest judge on "RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars."

Foxx was last seen reprising Electro in the Marvel blockbuster "Spider-Man: No Way Home," a role he last played opposite Andrew Garfield's version of "Spider-Man" in 2014.

RELATED: Jamie Foxx set to star in Mike Tyson biopic series

Kris Aquino shares health updates during Marcos inauguration: Getting COVID-19, chemotherapy

Kris Aquino shares health updates during Marcos inauguration: Getting COVID-19, chemotherapy

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 7 hours ago
Just like Marcos Jr. who had his inaugural speech, Aquino also had a long written speech about her current condition, accompanied...
Entertainment
fbtw
Priscilla, Lisa Marie Presley praise 'Elvis'; Elvis' last partner Linda cries foul for no mention

Priscilla, Lisa Marie Presley praise 'Elvis'; Elvis' last partner Linda cries foul for no mention

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Baz Luhrmann has been receiving congratulations for his take on Elvis Presley, but the response he considers the most...
Entertainment
fbtw
Hipon Girl impresses Miss Grand International's Nawat; MGI to move to Miss Universe PH?

Hipon Girl impresses Miss Grand International's Nawat; MGI to move to Miss Universe PH?

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 1 day ago
Binibining Pilipinas 2022 aspirant Herlene Nicole "Hipon Girl" Budol finally met Miss Grand International (MGI) President...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Huwag maarte': Lolit Solis reminds Bea Alonzo

'Huwag maarte': Lolit Solis reminds Bea Alonzo

By Jan Milo Severo | 50 minutes ago
Veteran showbiz columnist Lolit Solis called out Kapuso actress Bea Alonzo after she said she doesn’t want to work with...
Entertainment
fbtw
Marcus Adoro launches Eraserheads NFT gallery
Exclusive

Marcus Adoro launches Eraserheads NFT gallery

By Jan Milo Severo | 57 minutes ago
Eraserheads guitarist Marcus Adoro launched the Punk Zappa NFT Gallery “The Art of Marcus Adoro” recently at the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Tom Hiddleston, fianc&eacute;e Zawe Ashton expecting first child

Tom Hiddleston, fiancée Zawe Ashton expecting first child

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
"Loki" actor Tom Hiddleston and his fiancée Zawe Ashton are confirmed to be expecting their first child, months...
Entertainment
fbtw
Julia Roberts, George Clooney reunite for rom-com 'Ticket to Paradise'

Julia Roberts, George Clooney reunite for rom-com 'Ticket to Paradise'

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
"Ocean's Eleven" and "Ocean's Twelve" co-stars Julia Roberts and George Clooney will reunite for the upcoming romantic-comedy...
Entertainment
fbtw
Tim Allen wishes 'Lightyear' had better connection to his 'Toy Story' character

Tim Allen wishes 'Lightyear' had better connection to his 'Toy Story' character

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
Actor Tim Allen has finally revealed his thoughts about Pixar's newest movie "Lightyear," a spin-off origin story about the...
Entertainment
fbtw
