Cameron Diaz will come out of retirement for new Netflix movie

MANILA, Philippines — Cameron Diaz will be coming out of her self-imposed retirement from acting as she is set to star in a new Netflix movie opposite Jamie Foxx.

Foxx made the announcement by posting a video on Twitter which had an audio recording of the Oscar-winning actor calling Diaz to discuss her unretirement.

The singer-actor also invited National Football League star Tom Brady to give tips to Diaz as he himself reversed his announcement to retire in a bid to add more to his seven Super Bowl wins.

"Cameron I hope you aren’t mad I recorded this, but no turning back now. Had to call in the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) to bring back another GOAT," Foxx wrote.

Diaz later confirmed her unretirement in an Instagram story by reposting the audio clip, "Only you could get me back in action!!! I can’t frickin wait it’s gonna be a blast!”

Cameron I hope you aren’t mad I recorded this, but no turning back now. Had to call in the GOAT to bring back another GOAT. @CameronDiaz and I are BACK IN ACTION - our new movie with @NetflixFilm. Production starting later this year!! ???????? pic.twitter.com/vyaGrUmbWb — Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) June 29, 2022

Foxx's tweet also mentioned that their upcoming action-comedy film aptly named "Back In Action" will begin production later this year. "Horrible Bosses" and "Baywatch" director Seth Gordon is helming the project and is co-writing with Brendan O’Brien from the "Neighbors" movies.

Diaz and Foxx had previously worked with Foxx in the 1999 sports film "Any Given Sunday" and the 2014 remake of "Annie" as Miss Hannigan, the latter being Diaz's final film appearance before she so-called retirement due to exhaustion from frequent traveling.

The actress burst onto the scene with her film debut in 1994's "The Mask" and followed it up with "My Best Friend's Wedding," "There's Something About Mary," the "Charlie's Angels" movies, and as the voice of Princess Fiona in the "Shrek" franchise.

She made a rare public appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show" in 2020 with Lucy Liu to celebrate the 20th anniversary of "Charlie's Angels," and earlier this year was a guest judge on "RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars."

Foxx was last seen reprising Electro in the Marvel blockbuster "Spider-Man: No Way Home," a role he last played opposite Andrew Garfield's version of "Spider-Man" in 2014.

