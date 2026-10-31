Boy Abunda confirms he, Kris Aquino eye talk show return

Kris Aquino sits down with longtime friend, talk show host Boy Abunda for the two-part special of his late afternoon show "Fast Talk with Boy Abunda." The first episode aired on October 29, 2026 on GMA-7. It is a reunion that took place 11 years after the two last hosted a show and since Kris returned to the country after years in the United States for treatment of her autoimmune diseases.

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos might get to see Kris Aquino and Boy Abunda onscreen together again sooner than expected.

The two television hosts have a storied history dating back to their stints on "Startalk," "The Buzz," "Boy & Kris," "SNN: Showbiz News Ngayon" and "Aquino & Abunda Tonight."

Eleven years after the latter show ended, Boy and Kris shared the screen once more for a special two-part episode of the former's talk show "Fast Talk with Boy Abunda."

Boy interviewed Kris and her youngest son Bimb about their lives now amid Kris' health struggles, exciting fans to see the two TV icons chatting it up like old times.

During the latter half of the interview, Kris floated the prospect of doing another special or hosting a podcast with Boy in 2027 as part of her goals to live to at least 60 years old. Kris will mark her 56th birthday on Valentine's Day next year.

Boy then said during the Oct. 30, 2026 episode of his talk show that he missed spending time with Kris upon looking back at their conversation.

He called his past shows with "the one and only" Kris as "the most important chapters of his career as a television host."

"I'm looking forward to what's going to happen, to the possibilities. Kasi ang katanungan ngayon ay will they be doing a talk show together? Ang sagot namin ni Kris, yes," Boy said, which elicited a huge reaction from his studio audience.

Boy clarified that there was no definite timeline or even logistical plans at the moment, but quipped that talent manager Shirley Kuan — who was present for the episode — might be interested in producing the planned project.

The television host expressed his gratitude to Kris and extended his love to Bimb and his older brother Josh.

Boy continued the episode with guest Andrea Brillantes to close a special birthday week — Boy turned 71 last October 29 — that also included Alice Dixson and Ruffa Gutierrez. — Video from GMA Network's YouTube channel

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