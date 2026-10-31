Janice de Belen surprised â€˜Pridyiderâ€™ still scares Filipinos after 42 years

Janice de Belen surprised ‘Pridyider’ still scares Filipinos after 42 years

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Janice de Belen admitted she never expected her role in the horror episode “Pridyider” to leave a lasting impression on Filipino moviegoers more than four decades after its release.

De Belen revisited her experience in the 1984 film, part of the original “Shake, Rattle & Roll” anthology, during an event where Regal Entertainment and gaming platform BingoPlus launched five games inspired by the horror franchise.

She played Virgie in “Pridyider,” directed by National Artist for Film Ishmael Bernal. The story revolves around a family whose new home comes with an old refrigerator that turns out to be responsible for a series of horrifying deaths.

The actress said she initially thought audiences would eventually forget the episode as time passed.

“I never thought it would be that way ’cause I thought, you know, the movie is done, time has passed, parang okay na, nakalimutan na nila,” she told members of the media.

However, encounters with viewers who recalled how frightened they were by the film made her realize its lasting impact.

“But when people come up to me and tell me that they watched ‘Pridyider,’ they were scared, parang, ‘Oh, may impact pala siya,’” she said.

“Because I thought what would stick was ‘anak ni Janice.’ But ‘Pridyider’ stayed on as well,” she added.

De Belen said many viewers have told her that the episode left them traumatized, particularly because its central source of horror was an ordinary household appliance.

“Oh yes. The ‘Pridyider’ in particular. Kasi nga naman, who would ever think something as harmless as a refrigerator would be something you would really be scared of,” she said.

Despite the frightening subject matter, the actress recalled enjoying her experience making horror films, noting that the genre allowed her to create memorable reactions among audiences.

“You know, weirdly, I enjoyed doing these films. Kasi nga different eh. They are different. You know that they will stay, you know na may matatakot, ‘yun ‘yung effect mo sa kanila. So it was really fun,” she said.

Her first collaboration with Bernal also made “Pridyider” particularly memorable.

“‘Pridyider,’ when we did it, it was my first time working with Ishmael Bernal. So that alone was a great experience,” she said.

Still, De Belen admitted that she initially wondered whether a refrigerator could be frightening enough to work as the central villain of a horror story.

“Then again, ‘yung pridyider, habang ginagawa n’yo ‘yung movie, iniisip mo, ‘Matatakot ba talaga sila sa pridyider? Ano ba ‘yung nakakatakot?’ But when you watch it, mafi-feel mo, ‘Ah, kaya pala sila natatakot,’” she said.

The original “Shake, Rattle & Roll,” released in 1984, featured two other episodes, “Baso” and “Manananggal.” It was among the entries in that year's Metro Manila Film Festival, where Herbert Bautista won Best Actor for his performance in “Manananggal.”

The popularity of “Pridyider” eventually led to a full-length film adaptation in 2012, directed by Rico Maria Ilarde and starring Andi Eigenmann and JM de Guzman. De Belen also appeared in the remake, playing the mother of Eigenmann's character.

She went on to appear in other installments of the horror anthology, including “Multo” in 1990 and “Ate” in 1991. In 2025, she returned for “Shake, Rattle & Roll: Evil Origins,” playing Mother Juana, a nun in the episode “1775.”

Produced by Regal Entertainment, the “Shake, Rattle & Roll” franchise has expanded to 17 films, with nearly all installments becoming part of the annual Metro Manila Film Festival. Its stories, which feature creatures from Filipino folklore and ordinary objects turned into sources of terror, have become a familiar part of the country's Christmas moviegoing tradition.

The franchise is now expanding into digital gaming through Regal's partnership with BingoPlus, a platform under DigiPlus Interactive Corp.

Five games inspired by the horror series — “Manananggal,” “Reyna Ahas,” “Triple Terror,” “LRT Monster” and “Aswang” — became available on the BingoPlus app on October 22. They are also scheduled for phased releases on DigiPlus platforms ArenaPlus and GameZone.