^

Entertainment

Millie Bobby Brown hints engagement to Jon Bon Jovi's son Jake Bongiovi

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
April 12, 2023 | 8:00am
Millie Bobby Brown hints engagement to Jon Bon Jovi's son Jake Bongiovi
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi
Instagram / Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi

MANILA, Philippines — "Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown seems to have announced her engagement to boyfriend Jake Bongiovi, son of rock star Jon Bon Jovi.

On her official Instagram account, Millie posted a black-and-white beach photo of Jake embracing her from behind as the 19-year-old actress raised her hands to grasp Jake's arms.

In showing her hands, a white laced Millie is seen sporting a diamond ring on her left hand.

The actress, in her caption, also used lyrics from "Lover" by Taylor Swift from the 2019 album of the same name, "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all."

Jake posted a similar photo on his own Instagram account, this time, colorized and another one wherein the couple are staring into each other's eyes.

"Forever," the 20-year-old Jake simply said in his post's caption, also using a white heart emoji just like Millie did. But no diamond ring can be seen in the photos he posted.

Earlier this year, Millie referred to Jake as her "partner for life," this after dating for nearly two years.

Apart from "Stranger Things," Millie is also best known for her roles in the "Enola Holmes" and "Godzilla" movies, and later this year, will be publishing her first novel.

RELATED: 'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown releasing first book in September

MILLIE BOBBY BROWN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Kris Aquino celebrates Easter with Mark Leviste, Bimby

Kris Aquino celebrates Easter with Mark Leviste, Bimby

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
"Queen of All Media" Kris Aquino spent Easter Sunday with her suitor Mark Leviste together with her son Bimby and friends...
Entertainment
fbtw
'My teenage self would be so happy': Maine Mendoza fulfills flight attendant dream

'My teenage self would be so happy': Maine Mendoza fulfills flight attendant dream

By Jan Milo Severo | 16 hours ago
Actress Maine Mendoza fulfilled her dream of becoming a flight attendant. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Anthony Rosaldo makes musical theater debut in Ang Huling El Bimbo

Anthony Rosaldo makes musical theater debut in Ang Huling El Bimbo

By Bot Glorioso | 9 hours ago
Anthony Rosaldo can count with his fingers the remaining number of days he can still rehearse for his role as the young Hector...
Entertainment
fbtw
LOOK: Vilma Santos, Christopher de Leon start filming reunion movie&nbsp;in Japan

LOOK: Vilma Santos, Christopher de Leon start filming reunion movie in Japan

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
Tirso Cruz III is seen in a photo with fellow seasoned actors Vilma Santos and Christopher de Leon while the pair was filming...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kelsey Merritt spotted on dinner date with James Marsden

Kelsey Merritt spotted on dinner date with James Marsden

By Kristofer Purnell | 16 hours ago
Filipino-American model Kelsey Merritt and American actor James Marsden have sparked dating rumors after the two were spotted...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
In photos: Celebrity couples enjoy Japan's cherry blossoms season

In photos: Celebrity couples enjoy Japan's cherry blossoms season

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 minutes ago
Celebrities went to Japan recently to spend some time with their loved ones while enjoying the cherry blossoms...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Social media is not life': Albert Martinez asks fellow parents to teach kids proper Internet etiquette

'Social media is not life': Albert Martinez asks fellow parents to teach kids proper Internet etiquette

By Jan Milo Severo | 28 minutes ago
Actor Albert Martinez expressed his discomfort toward women posing in a bikini on social media even if they are not in a...
Entertainment
fbtw
'About Us But Not About Us' sweeps inaugural Summer MMFF 2023

'About Us But Not About Us' sweeps inaugural Summer MMFF 2023

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
The first-ever Summer Metro Manila Film Festival Gabi ng Parangal was dominated by "About Us But Not About Us" as it...
Entertainment
fbtw
Newcomer Eisel Serrano finds a &lsquo;best friend&rsquo; in Carlo Aquino after filming Love You Long time

Newcomer Eisel Serrano finds a ‘best friend’ in Carlo Aquino after filming Love You Long time

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 9 hours ago
The Summer Metro Manila Film Festival 2023 entry Love You Long Time lead stars Carlo Aquino and Eisel Serrano have developed...
Entertainment
fbtw
Why these halfie celebs shouldn&rsquo;t be accused of Filipino baiting

Why these halfie celebs shouldn’t be accused of Filipino baiting

By MJ Marfori | 9 hours ago
While being Filipino is very “in” right now, thanks to social media and the crusade for diversity, it seems unfair...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with