'My teenage self would be so happy': Maine Mendoza fulfills flight attendant dream

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Maine Mendoza fulfilled her dream of becoming a flight attendant.

In her Instagram account, Maine posted photos of her journey, which will be featured in the Season 3 of her lifestyle show "Maine Goals."

"The path I was supposed to take 8 years ago. My teenage self would be so happy," she captioned the post.

"Flight attendant training/crash course for #MaineGoals Season 3 pilot week! Catch us on @tv5manila Gandang Mornings weekdays at 8:30am and weeknights at 8pm on BuKo Channel @feelgoodsabuko.

"Can’t wait for you to see what we have in store this season. Exciting goals ahead!" she added.

Before becoming a celebrity, Maine graduated with a degree in Hotel Restaurant and Institution Management (specializing in Culinary Arts) from De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde.

Recently, she and fiance Arjo Atayde went to Paris and Amsterdam for a romantic getaway.

