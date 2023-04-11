^

'My teenage self would be so happy': Maine Mendoza fulfills flight attendant dream

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 11, 2023 | 4:58pm
Maine Mendoza
Maine Mendoza via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Maine Mendoza fulfilled her dream of becoming a flight attendant. 

In her Instagram account, Maine posted photos of her journey, which will be featured in the Season 3 of her lifestyle show "Maine Goals."

"The path I was supposed to take 8 years ago. My teenage self would be so happy," she captioned the post.

"Can’t wait for you to see what we have in store this season. Exciting goals ahead!" she added. 

Before becoming a celebrity, Maine graduated with a degree in Hotel Restaurant and Institution Management (specializing in Culinary Arts) from De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde. 

Recently, she and fiance Arjo Atayde went to Paris and Amsterdam for a romantic getaway. 

