'Holding hands, kissing': Selena Gomez reportedly dating best friend Gigi Hadid's ex, Zayn Malik

MANILA, Philippines — International singers Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik are reportedly dating.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the two were spotted dining in a restaurant in New York City.

"Selena and Zayn went out in SoHo in New York City last night at around 10:30 pm. They walked in holding hands and were kissing," the source told the entertainment website.

"Most restaurant staff and restaurant goers didn't notice them. It seemed like they were comfortable together and it was clear that it was a date," it added.

Romance rumors between Selena and Zayn began when TikTok user @klarissa.mpeg shared a text message with a friend that she saw the two dining in a restaurant.

"Tell me how Selena Gomez and Zayn just walked into [restaurant] hand in hand making out and I seated them," the text showed.

Zayn's last relationship was with model Gigi Hadid, Selena's best friend. Zayn and Gigi dated dor seven years and have a daughter, Khai.

US Weekly reported that Gigi has no problem with Zayn dating Selena.

“Gigi has no problem whatsoever with Zayn dating,” the insider said.

“As long as he is happy and stable and continues to be a good coparent to Khai, she’s fine with whoever he goes out with.”

