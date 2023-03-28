^

Entertainment

'Holding hands, kissing': Selena Gomez reportedly dating best friend Gigi Hadid's ex, Zayn Malik

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 28, 2023 | 10:21am
'Holding hands, kissing': Selena Gomez reportedly dating best friend Gigi Hadid's ex, Zayn Malik
Zayn Malik and Selena Gomez
Zayn Malik, Selena Gomez via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — International singers Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik are reportedly dating. 

According to Entertainment Tonight, the two were spotted dining in a restaurant in New York City. 

"Selena and Zayn went out in SoHo in New York City last night at around 10:30 pm. They walked in holding hands and were kissing," the source told the entertainment website.

"Most restaurant staff and restaurant goers didn't notice them. It seemed like they were comfortable together and it was clear that it was a date," it added. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

Romance rumors between Selena and Zayn began when TikTok user @klarissa.mpeg shared a text message with a friend that she saw the two dining in a restaurant. 

"Tell me how Selena Gomez and Zayn just walked into [restaurant] hand in hand making out and I seated them," the text showed. 

Zayn's last relationship was with model Gigi Hadid, Selena's best friend. Zayn and Gigi dated dor seven years and have a daughter, Khai. 

US Weekly reported that Gigi has no problem with Zayn dating Selena. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn)

“Gigi has no problem whatsoever with Zayn dating,” the insider said. 

“As long as he is happy and stable and continues to be a good coparent to Khai, she’s fine with whoever he goes out with.”

RELATEDSelena Gomez defends Hailey Bieber amid death threat concerns, hateful negativity

SELENA GOMEZ

ZAYN MALIK
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Actor-politician Ejay Falcon, Jana Roxas are now married

Actor-politician Ejay Falcon, Jana Roxas are now married

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
The "Pinoy Big Brother" alum and the "Starstruck" star wed after seven years of dating in a ceremony attended by their fellow...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Happy kami': Marco Gumabao on rumored relationship with Cristine Reyes

'Happy kami': Marco Gumabao on rumored relationship with Cristine Reyes

By Jan Milo Severo | 20 hours ago
Actor Marco Gumabao neither confirmed nor denied the romance rumors between him and actress Cristine Reyes. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Ricci Rivero says 'yes' to Andrea Brillantes' 'promposal' at Blackpink concert

Ricci Rivero says 'yes' to Andrea Brillantes' 'promposal' at Blackpink concert

By Jan Milo Severo | 17 hours ago
Andrea Brillantes got lucky as her "promposal" was read during Blackpink's concert at the Philippine Arena last weekend....
Entertainment
fbtw
From DongYan to Angel-Neil: Nice Print celebrates 17 years with six iconic celebrity weddings

From DongYan to Angel-Neil: Nice Print celebrates 17 years with six iconic celebrity weddings

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 1 day ago
Nice Print has covered quite a number of celebrity weddings, both in some of the country’s top destinations and in some...
Entertainment
fbtw
Yassi Pressman on online bullying, bashing: It&rsquo;s important to be kind

Yassi Pressman on online bullying, bashing: It’s important to be kind

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 11 hours ago
Contrary to what others probably think, all is well between Yassi Pressman and Nadine Lustre.
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
WATCH: Alden Richards finds shocking underwater trash items in Batangas reef-cleaning activity&nbsp;
play

WATCH: Alden Richards finds shocking underwater trash items in Batangas reef-cleaning activity 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 15 hours ago
It is not the first time that the actor went scuba diving but it was the first time for him to do reef-cleaning and he said...
Entertainment
fbtw
Brillante Mendoza reveals Coco Martin replaced Aljur Abrenica in 'Apag'

Brillante Mendoza reveals Coco Martin replaced Aljur Abrenica in 'Apag'

By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
Award-winning director Brillante Mendoza revealed that Coco Martin replaced Aljur Abrenica in his Summer Metro Manila Film...
Entertainment
fbtw
NET25 Golf Cup holds star-studded inaugural tournament

NET25 Golf Cup holds star-studded inaugural tournament

By Pat-P Daza | 1 day ago
Last Monday, March 20, was the first-ever NET25 Golf Cup Tournament held at the Alabang Country Club.
Entertainment
fbtw
One-of-a-kind classical music concert to be held at MPC

One-of-a-kind classical music concert to be held at MPC

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 1 day ago
Inspired by the tradition of grand arena-style concerts in Europe, the annual polo season will conclude with a music...
Entertainment
fbtw
Hannah Precillas gives Sharon Cuneta classic a new flavor

Hannah Precillas gives Sharon Cuneta classic a new flavor

By Bot Glorioso | 1 day ago
When Hannah Precillas was offered by GMA Music to remake the classic song Sa Aking Daigdig, she admitted to having mixed emotions...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with