'Siya na': Gerald Anderson pledges to marry Julia Barretto

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 21, 2023 | 9:52am
Julia Barretto and Gerald Anderson in Paris, France
Julia Barretto via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Gerald Anderson pledged that Julia Barretto is the one he will marry.

In his interview with Korina Sanchez, Gerald said he's working hard because he knows that the time is coming that he will tie the knot with Julia. 

"You know, everything na ginagawa ko ngayon is because alam ko naman na malapit na 'yun, e. Hindi naman ako, kumbaga, 'yung 25-year-old na, ‘Di trabaho muna ako, career muna ako'," he said.

“You know, honestly, generally, lahat ng ginagawa ko sa career ko, sa show business, sa pagiging businessman, is leading up to that point,” he added. 

Korina then asked Gerald if Julia is the one. 

"Siya talaga,” Gerald answered. 

“Alam mo, you just know, alam mo na, e. You feel na may nagbabago sa'yo. You feel na nag-iiba or mas nag-iiba 'yung priorities mo or mas naging malinaw sa'yo 'yung priorities mo.

“Alam mo 'yung kasabihan na 'you just know.' Ang hirap mag-explain, e, iba 'yung feel. Iba 'yung feel," he added. 

Gerald, however, clarified that they not yet engaged. 

RELATED: 'Partner in life': Julia Barretto pens birthday message for Gerald Anderson

