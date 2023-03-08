'Partner in life': Julia Barretto pens birthday message for Gerald Anderson

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Julia Barretto and Gerald Anderson celebrated the actor's 34th birthday in Paris, France.

In her Instagram account, Julia posted a photo of them at the Eiffel Tower as she penned her birthday message for her boyfriend.

"Happy birthday my love. My best friend and partner in life. I thank God for you everyday," she wrote.

Julia's mom Marjorie commented on her post.

"Happy Birthday, Ge!!! Have a great year ahead! We love you," she wrote.

The couple also shared photos and videos of their celebration in their IG story.

Gerald finally admitted his relationship with Julia in March 2021.

In a one-on-one interview with Boy Abunda, the host asked Gerald if Julia is the reason behind his smile.

"Yes, Tito Boy... It's a yes," Gerald revealed, ending years of speculation that the “Between Maybes” co-stars are together.

Gerald and Julia starred in the 2019 movie “Between Maybes.” Since then, rumors of them romantically together circulated online.

RELATED: 'It’s not true': Gerald Anderson on secret marriage with Julia Barretto