'Maria Clara at Ibarra' to start streaming on Netflix this April

Barbie Forteza, Dennis Trillo and Julie Anne San Jose (from left) star in GMA-7's historical portal fantasy series "Maria Clara at Ibarra," inspired by the novels of Dr. Jose Rizal, namely, "Noli Me Tangere" and "El Filibusterismo."

MANILA, Philippines — Fans of the hit historical portal fantasy "Maria Clara at Ibarra" can address their sepanx (separation anxiety) with a rewatch, while new viewers who are curious why the show was a massive hit can now watch it starting April 14 on Netflix.

GMA-7 announced the good news last night, much to the delight of fans.

"GMA Network's groundbreaking show will be available on the giant streaming platform starting April 14, 2023," read its announcement on an article posted on its official web site.

"Maria Clara at Ibarra" premiered on October 3 and ended last February 24 on a high note.

It follows the journey of Klay (Barbie Forteza), a modern-day nursing student who questions the relevance of studying Dr. Jose Rizal's works, notably, "Noli Me Tangere" and "El Filibusterismo," to her course.

She takes on the required reading of "Noli Me Tangere" by Prof. Torres (Lou Veloso) so she can graduate from the only subject that she has yet to pass.

While starting to read the copy lent to her by Prof. Torres and falling asleep, Klay is astounded to find herself inside the book and meet its leading characters, the engaged couple Crisostomo Ibarra (Dennis Trillo) and Maria Clara (Julie Anne Jose).

Klay's perspective changes, from non-chalance to impassioned, as she sees the struggles and abuses Filipinos suffered through the hands of the Spanish colonizers.

She gets emotionally invested in the love story of Ibarra and Maria Clara, as well as finds herself drawn in constant argument with the arrogant yet mysterious Fidel (David Licauco), Ibarra's bestfriend.

New and old fans can watch and relive Klay's adventures beginning April 14 on Netflix.

