Kris Bernal, husband Perry Choi announce pregnancy with movie posters

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Kris Bernal is past the first trimester of her pregnancy with her first child with husband Perry Choi.

Kris posted a series of photos on her social media accounts wherein she and Perry reenacted movie posters, including one for "Meet the Parents."

In the poster for "When Two Become Three," they are surrounded by toys and food as they hold up a pregnancy test and an ultrasound photo that came with the "unrated and unprotected" tagline. Kris recounted how she learned she was expecting.

"I can still remember I’ve felt a rush of different emotions when the test showed two lines," said Kris, admitting that they were not really "trying." "I already had suspicion weeks prior to finding out the good news, but I was able to confirm it when something happened."

The poster for "Pregnant" featured accolades that said "Best Pregnancy Announcement," "Best Delivery" and "Best Ultrasound Photo" above Kris getting glammed up as Perry playfully puked into a toilet.

Kris compared experiencing morning sickness in real life to portraying it in scenes in the caption of that poster, saying, "It was waaaaay different!! Bad acting, KB!"

"I haven’t experienced anything like this before, and I feel like a stranger in my own body. Is it really like this momSHEs?" Kris said. "It’s a miracle that I was able to keep up appearances at work and with friends without anyone knowing what was going on! Good acting, KB!"

In the aforementioned poster for "Meet the Parents," Kris shared some kind words for Perry, whom she praised for taking care of her, such as putting up with her mood swings, reminding her of the doctor's advice, and ensuring medicines are taken on time.

"Perry, you have what it takes to welcome parenthood! You’ll def nail this whole dad thing!" Kris also said.

The "Pregnant" poster bears an August release date, while "Meet the Parents" has a sign reading "Days to Baby! 108," meaning a mid-year birth can be expected.

In all the posters, Kris said she would give full details in an upcoming video on her YouTube channel.

Kris and Perry went public with their relationship in 2017, got engaged in February 2020, and officially married in September the following year after several postponements.

