^

Entertainment

Kris Bernal, husband Perry Choi announce pregnancy with movie posters

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
March 4, 2023 | 9:44am
Kris Bernal, husband Perry Choi announce pregnancy with movie posters
Kris Bernal and Perry Choi
Kris Bernal via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Kris Bernal is past the first trimester of her pregnancy with her first child with husband Perry Choi. 

Kris posted a series of photos on her social media accounts wherein she and Perry reenacted movie posters, including one for "Meet the Parents."

In the poster for "When Two Become Three," they are surrounded by toys and food as they hold up a pregnancy test and an ultrasound photo that came with the "unrated and unprotected" tagline. Kris recounted how she learned she was expecting.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kris Bernal (@krisbernal)

"I can still remember I’ve felt a rush of different emotions when the test showed two lines," said Kris, admitting that they were not really "trying." "I already had suspicion weeks prior to finding out the good news, but I was able to confirm it when something happened."

The poster for "Pregnant" featured accolades that said "Best Pregnancy Announcement," "Best Delivery" and "Best Ultrasound Photo" above Kris getting glammed up as Perry playfully puked into a toilet.

Kris compared experiencing morning sickness in real life to portraying it in scenes in the caption of that poster, saying, "It was waaaaay different!! Bad acting, KB!"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kris Bernal (@krisbernal)

"I haven’t experienced anything like this before, and I feel like a stranger in my own body. Is it really like this momSHEs?" Kris said. "It’s a miracle that I was able to keep up appearances at work and with friends without anyone knowing what was going on! Good acting, KB!"

In the aforementioned poster for "Meet the Parents," Kris shared some kind words for Perry, whom she praised for taking care of her, such as putting up with her mood swings, reminding her of the doctor's advice, and ensuring medicines are taken on time.

"Perry, you have what it takes to welcome parenthood! You’ll def nail this whole dad thing!" Kris also said.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kris Bernal (@krisbernal)

The "Pregnant" poster bears an August release date, while "Meet the Parents" has a sign reading "Days to Baby! 108," meaning a mid-year birth can be expected.

In all the posters, Kris said she would give full details in an upcoming video on her YouTube channel.

Kris and Perry went public with their relationship in 2017, got engaged in February 2020, and officially married in September the following year after several postponements.

RELATED: Spotlight on Filipino camp, costume design: 'Ten Little Mistresses' review

KRIS BERNAL

PERRY CHOI

PREGNANCY

PREGNANT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Romy Jalosjos reportedly plans to kick out Tony Tuviera, Tito, Vic, Joey from 'Eat Bulaga'

Romy Jalosjos reportedly plans to kick out Tony Tuviera, Tito, Vic, Joey from 'Eat Bulaga'

By Jan Milo Severo | 20 hours ago
Former Congressman Romy Jalosjos is reportedly seeking to take control of Television and Production Exponents (TAPE) from...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Hindi ka Pilipino!': Cristy Fermin blasts Liza Soberano

'Hindi ka Pilipino!': Cristy Fermin blasts Liza Soberano

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Veteran showbiz columnist Cristy Fermin blasted Liza Soberano for being ungrateful after she released her video blog about...
Entertainment
fbtw
Vilma Santos reacts to National Artist award, working again with Nora Aunor
play
Exclusive

Vilma Santos reacts to National Artist award, working again with Nora Aunor

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
Now that Ate Guy has announced her showbiz comeback, Ate Vi is open to work with her again, if given the right material.
Entertainment
fbtw
Boy Abunda 'extremely disappointed' with Liza Soberano's 'life update'

Boy Abunda 'extremely disappointed' with Liza Soberano's 'life update'

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapuso host Boy Abunda expressed his disappointment over Liza Soberano’s “life update.”
Entertainment
fbtw
'I never mentioned I didn't like Liza Soberano': Liza responds to Ogie Diaz, critics

'I never mentioned I didn't like Liza Soberano': Liza responds to Ogie Diaz, critics

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Liza Soberano responded to critics calling her "ungrateful."
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Another country leaves Miss Universe

Another country leaves Miss Universe

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 17 hours ago
The Cayman Islands government has given up its Miss Universe franchise.
Entertainment
fbtw
3 more national directors sever ties with Miss Universe Organization

3 more national directors sever ties with Miss Universe Organization

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 17 hours ago
After Belize bid farewell to the Miss Universe Organization, three more national organization directors have stepped down...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Forgiveness of self and others': Michael B. Jordan says 'Creed III' personal to him

'Forgiveness of self and others': Michael B. Jordan says 'Creed III' personal to him

By Jan Milo Severo | 17 hours ago
“Creed III” star and director Michael B. Jordan revealed that the film is very personal to him. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Francis M's 'Bagsakan' polo up for auction for Parokya ni Edgar's Gab Chee Kee

Francis M's 'Bagsakan' polo up for auction for Parokya ni Edgar's Gab Chee Kee

By Jan Milo Severo | 17 hours ago
Parokya ni Edgar frontman Chito Miranda announced that the polo used by the late "Master Rapper" Francis Magalona in the “Bagsakan”...
Entertainment
fbtw
From actress to singer? Bea Alonzo teases upcoming Ryan Cayabyab collab

From actress to singer? Bea Alonzo teases upcoming Ryan Cayabyab collab

By Kristofer Purnell | 17 hours ago
Kapuso actress Bea Alonzo is gearing up for an "extraordinary project" with composer and National Artist Ryan Cayabyab.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with