^

Entertainment

Netflix teases upcoming Pokémon stop-motion animated series

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
March 1, 2023 | 5:00pm
Netflix teases upcoming PokÃ©mon stop-motion animated series
"Pokémon Concierge" is an upcoming stop-motion animated series on Netflix.
Netflix

MANILA, Philippines — Streaming platform Netflix has released a teaser trailer for its upcoming stop-motion animated series "Pokémon Concierge."

Netflix released the trailer last February 27, Pokémon Day, which marked 27 years since the release of the first Pokémon Red and Pokémon Green video games in Japan.

"Pokémon Concierge" will follow resort concierge Haru and her Psyduck as they interact with guests and their own Pokémon.

The trailer itself shows a stop-motion Psyduck walking and pausing on a beach as Haru's voice explains the show's premise.

A photo released by Netflix shows Haru in a tropical polo shirt with Oddish designs standing beside Psyduck on the same beach as they stare at the sky.

The series is a collaboration between The Pokémon Company and animation company Dwarf Studios, best known for the popular Japanese character Domo-kun or Domo.

Netflix is still in the middle of developing an original live-action "Pokémon" series headed by "Lucifer" co-showrunner Joe Henderson.

This is on top of the other "Pokémon" series and movies already streaming on the platform.

RELATED: New 'Pokémon' series will no longer be about Ash Ketchum

NETFLIX

POKEMON

THE POKÃ©MON COMPANY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'He's his own man': Edu Manzano reacts to son Luis' Estafa case

'He's his own man': Edu Manzano reacts to son Luis' Estafa case

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
Veteran actor Edu Manzano believes that his son Luis Manzano will be able to get through with his Estafa case. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'Hiyang hiya naman ako': ABS-CBN execs throw shade amid Liza Soberano's 'life update'

'Hiyang hiya naman ako': ABS-CBN execs throw shade amid Liza Soberano's 'life update'

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
ABS-CBN executives posted reactions following Liza Soberano's video blog last weekend about her "life update."
Entertainment
fbtw
'I didn't even choose the name Liza': Liza Soberano shares story of 'growth, gratitude, taking control' in new vlog

'I didn't even choose the name Liza': Liza Soberano shares story of 'growth, gratitude, taking control' in new vlog

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 days ago
After her social media accounts were "wiped out," Liza Soberano uploaded a new YouTube vlog today where she poured her heart...
Entertainment
fbtw
Liza Soberano finds 'life-long friends' in Hollywood co-stars Cole Sprouse, Kathryn Newton

Liza Soberano finds 'life-long friends' in Hollywood co-stars Cole Sprouse, Kathryn Newton

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
The actress is set to play Taffy in the American horror comedy film "Lisa Frankenstein," directed by Zelda Williams.
Entertainment
fbtw
'Lahat &lsquo;yan dahil sa pagiging Liza': Ogie Diaz expounds on Liza Soberano's screen name

'Lahat ‘yan dahil sa pagiging Liza': Ogie Diaz expounds on Liza Soberano's screen name

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Liza Soberano's former talent Manager Ogie Diaz reacted on the actress YouTube video about her "life update."
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ed Sheeran to release new album '-' in May

Ed Sheeran to release new album '-' in May

By Kristofer Purnell | 16 minutes ago
British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is releasing his fifth studio album "-" ("Subtract") on May 5, and will detail the singer's...
Entertainment
fbtw
3 parentings tips from Saab Magalona on how to build strong bonds through music, stories and imagination
Sponsored

3 parentings tips from Saab Magalona on how to build strong bonds through music, stories and imagination

1 hour ago
An advocate for raising empowered children through gentle parenting, Saab shares how she strengthens her bond with Vito through...
Entertainment
fbtw
Women's Month: Anne Curtis names her skincare non-negotiables

Women's Month: Anne Curtis names her skincare non-negotiables

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 hours ago
Actress-host Anne Curtis admits to having an extensive skincare routine for when she starts and ends her day. But no matter...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Hindi ka Pilipino!': Cristy Fermin blasts Liza Soberano

'Hindi ka Pilipino!': Cristy Fermin blasts Liza Soberano

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
Veteran showbiz columnist Cristy Fermin blasted Liza Soberano for being ungrateful after she released her video blog about...
Entertainment
fbtw
Vilma Santos&rsquo; 60th showbiz anniversary wish: Project with Hyun Bin&nbsp;

Vilma Santos’ 60th showbiz anniversary wish: Project with Hyun Bin 

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 6 hours ago
“Star for All Seasons” Vilma Santos began her showbiz career at nine years old and 60 years on, she assured “Vilmanians”...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with