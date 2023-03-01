Netflix teases upcoming PokÃ©mon stop-motion animated series

Netflix teases upcoming Pokémon stop-motion animated series

MANILA, Philippines — Streaming platform Netflix has released a teaser trailer for its upcoming stop-motion animated series "Pokémon Concierge."

Netflix released the trailer last February 27, Pokémon Day, which marked 27 years since the release of the first Pokémon Red and Pokémon Green video games in Japan.

"Pokémon Concierge" will follow resort concierge Haru and her Psyduck as they interact with guests and their own Pokémon.

The trailer itself shows a stop-motion Psyduck walking and pausing on a beach as Haru's voice explains the show's premise.

Pack your bags! ?????



Introducing Pokémon Concierge, a new collaboration between Pokémon and Netflix featuring stop-motion animation by dwarf studio. Follow Haru, a worker at the Pokémon Resort, and Psyduck as they meet Pokémon and Trainers on vacation!



????? Coming soon to Netflix! pic.twitter.com/tI22MHvjUX — Pokémon (@Pokemon) February 28, 2023

A photo released by Netflix shows Haru in a tropical polo shirt with Oddish designs standing beside Psyduck on the same beach as they stare at the sky.

The series is a collaboration between The Pokémon Company and animation company Dwarf Studios, best known for the popular Japanese character Domo-kun or Domo.

Netflix is still in the middle of developing an original live-action "Pokémon" series headed by "Lucifer" co-showrunner Joe Henderson.

This is on top of the other "Pokémon" series and movies already streaming on the platform.

