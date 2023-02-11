^

Ruffa Gutierrez confirms ALLTV show 'M.O.M.s' is taking a break

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
February 11, 2023 | 1:06pm
Beauty queen-actress Ruffa Gutierrez
MANILA, Philippines — Actress Ruffa Gutierrez confirmed that her ALLTV morning show "M.O.M.s (Mhies on A Mission)," which she co-hosts with Mariel Rodriguez-Padilla and Ciara Sotto, will temporarily stop airing.

Gutierrez made the statement in a media conference while promoting her upcoming film "Martyr or Murderer" by controversial director Darryl Yap.

According to Gutierrez, she and her fellow co-hosts were among the first individuals told about the temporary halting of their shows. Apart from "M.O.M.s," ALLTV also airs Willie Revillame's game show "Wowowin" and Toni Gonzaga's eponymous talk show "Toni."

"They spoke to us and I believe it’s not a goodbye. I think it’s a see you later... So, para sa akin, kinausap kami, sabi magpa-pause daw muna sila for a couple of months for them to fix their signal," Gutierrez said.

The actress believes it is an internal matter, "That’s expected if you’re launching a new business, a brand. What more a station? You’re gonna go through some pains. Hindi naman right away magiging successful kaagad 'yon so hindi naman po ako ang may-ari ng istasyon at hindi ko masasagot 'yan."

Gutierrez also expressed her gratitude to the Villar family, who owns ALLTV, as she said all artists will still be compensated even if their shows are not airing.

"Para sa akin, napaka-grateful ko kasi hindi naman namin kasalanan kung may problema sa signal," she ended. "Ang importante sa akin, kay Mariel at kay Ciara, we do our best and maganda 'yung show namin, and naniniwala ako na 'pag naayos 'yung signal, magiging successful din 'yun."

An insider told Pep.ph that the shows could return in June 2023. In addition, Advanced Media Broadcasting System would not be making an official statement regarding the temporary closure of several ALLTV programs as it claims there is no issue at hand.

ALLTV

RUFFA GUTIERREZ
