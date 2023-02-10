Alodia Gosiengfiao hosts bachelorette party before her Valentine's Day wedding

In her Instagram account, Alodia Gosiengfiao posted photos of the bachelorette party with her closest friends.

MANILA, Philippines — Content creator and cosplayer Alodia Gosiengfiao held her bachelorette party on a yacht a few days before her wedding to fiance Christopher Quimbo.

"Mars.. What’s the latest? = Marites Jk!" she captioned the post.

"Last few days on earth as a solo laner. Transferring to duo lane soon," she added.

Alodia and Christopher told Philstar.com last November that they will tie the knot on February 14.

"It's so hard because we're both busy at work and it's an adjustment for us but we'll be ready. The date is next year, Valentine's Day, so we're excited," Christopher told Philstar.com.

Alodia revealed last July that she's engaged to Christopher, months after breaking up with ex-boyfriend, content creator Wil Dasovich.

On her YouTube channel, Alodia shared that Christopher popped the question at his family’s winery.

"For some, it takes a lifetime to find true love. But for the lucky ones, a lifetime is merely enough to share the love they’ve found," Alodia said.

"I guess I couldn’t imagine a life without him. Everything’s just falling into place na parang hindi siya pilit. Hindi nira-rush or something, parang napakaganda lang. It’s very pure," she added.

