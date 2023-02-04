ALLTV programs to take a break from airing â€” reportÂ 

ALLTV programs to take a break from airing — report

Host-actress Toni Gonzaga (left) and actresses-host Mariel Rodriguez, Ruffa Gutierrez and Ciara Sotto with AMBS President Maribeth Tolentino (second from right, right photo) are some of the stars featured in ALLTV shows.

MANILA, Philippines — The fledgling ALLTV network is rumored to temporarily stop airing some of its programs.

In a report by Jojo Gabinete published on Pep.ph on Feb. 3, 2023, it said that the network that uses the frequency previously assigned to ABS-CBN has already talked to its talents regarding the plan to temporarily stop airing some of its shows.

ALLTV's station-produced shows include Willie Revillame's game show "Wowowin," Toni Gonzaga's eponymous talk show "Toni" and the morning show "M.O.M" (Mhies On a Mission) hosted by Mariel Rodriguez, Ruffa Gutierrez and Ciara Sotto. All were revealed during their soft launch last Sept. 13, 2022.

According to the report, the talents were already informed and one of the station's shows already had its last taping day.

It added that the management will still pay the talent fee as stated in their respective contracts.

All Media Broadcasting System (AMBS) has yet to issue an official statement regarding this report.

AMBS is owned by former Senate president and businessman Manny Villar. The National Telecommunications Commission awarded AMBS in January 2022 the provisional authority to operate the digital channel 16 and analog channel 2 previously assigned to ABS-CBN.

