Rez Cortez reveals disgust over sex scenes in 'Mang Kanor'

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran actor Rez Cortez gets top billing in his latest movie, “Mang Kanor,” and admitted that he is not a fan of his character.

At the movie's recent presscon, the 67-year-old actor said he felt awkward watching his big tummy on screen.

“Sabi ko nga, kahit na kako nakakadiri ang eksena dahil nakabuyangyang 'yung malaking tiyan ni Mang Kanor, e, talaga namang dapat nakakadiri si Mang Kanor,” he said.

“Kaya tama 'yung mga dialogue dun. Para bang… papatulan nila si Mang Kanor pero dahil sa monetary reasons kaya nagkaroon ng mga ganoong sitwasyon,” he added.

"Mang Kanor" tells the story of an old businessman who finds himself in a scandal after his sex videos with women went viral.

The uncut version of the movie will be released on the AQ Prime app so that it will not be censored by the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB).

“Na siguro, magtataka kayo, bakit may mga sexy scenes na nakalagay. Kasi, ilalabas naman ito sa AQ Prime na hindi sakop ng MTRCB. Hindi ito bawal. Hindi ito palusot. Kasi nga, 'yun ang kalakaran ngayon dahil ang mga streaming ay hindi sakop ng ating local MTRCB,” he said.

“At ang sabi ko nga, kung 'yung movie na ito na 'Mang Kanor,' i-shorten mo lang 'yung mga sexy scene, ay puwede nang ipalabas sa mainstream cinema. Dahil unang-una, bawal naman talaga sa mainstream cinema 'yung mga ganung eksena pero dahil dito sa digital age, meron nang mga platform na puwedeng gawin 'yun. At sa akin naman, welcome sa akin 'yun dahil maraming platform, maraming lugar na puwedeng pagpalabasan ng pelikula, mas maraming trabaho para sa mga local movie workers at sa mga artista,” he added.

Rez, who has always been cast as a supporting character or villain in many of his past films, takes the main billing in this movie, which he said will still have a relevant message for its audience.

"Alam naman natin ang social media at ang mga gadgets. 'Pag recorded na 'yan kahit dinelete mo, andyan pa rin 'yan. Don’t ever make the mistake of recording something at pagsisihan mo," he stated.

Directed by Greg Colasito, "Mang Kanor" will start streaming on AQ Prime today, January 28.

