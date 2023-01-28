^

Entertainment

Rez Cortez reveals disgust over sex scenes in 'Mang Kanor'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 28, 2023 | 9:50am
Rez Cortez reveals disgust over sex scenes in 'Mang Kanor'
Rez Cortez stars in "Mang Kanor."
AQ Prime via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran actor Rez Cortez gets top billing in his latest movie, “Mang Kanor,” and admitted that he is not a fan of his character. 

At the movie's recent presscon, the 67-year-old actor said he felt awkward watching his big tummy on screen.

“Sabi ko nga, kahit na kako nakakadiri ang eksena dahil nakabuyangyang 'yung malaking tiyan ni Mang Kanor, e, talaga namang dapat nakakadiri si Mang Kanor,” he said. 

“Kaya tama 'yung mga dialogue dun. Para bang… papatulan nila si Mang Kanor pero dahil sa monetary reasons kaya nagkaroon ng mga ganoong sitwasyon,” he added. 

"Mang Kanor" tells the story of an old businessman who finds himself in a scandal after his sex videos with women went viral. 

The uncut version of the movie will be released on the AQ Prime app so that it will not be censored by the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB).

“Na siguro, magtataka kayo, bakit may mga sexy scenes na nakalagay. Kasi, ilalabas naman ito sa AQ Prime na hindi sakop ng MTRCB. Hindi ito bawal. Hindi ito palusot. Kasi nga, 'yun ang kalakaran ngayon dahil ang mga streaming ay hindi sakop ng ating local MTRCB,” he said. 

“At ang sabi ko nga, kung 'yung movie na ito na 'Mang Kanor,' i-shorten mo lang 'yung mga sexy scene, ay puwede nang ipalabas sa mainstream cinema. Dahil unang-una, bawal naman talaga sa mainstream cinema 'yung mga ganung eksena pero dahil dito sa digital age, meron nang mga platform na puwedeng gawin 'yun. At sa akin naman, welcome sa akin 'yun dahil maraming platform, maraming lugar na puwedeng pagpalabasan ng pelikula, mas maraming trabaho para sa mga local movie workers at sa mga artista,” he added. 

Rez, who has always been cast as a supporting character or villain in many of his past films, takes the main billing in this movie, which he said will still have a relevant message for its audience. 

"Alam naman natin ang social media at ang mga gadgets. 'Pag recorded na 'yan kahit dinelete mo, andyan pa rin 'yan. Don’t ever make the mistake of recording something at pagsisihan mo," he stated.

Directed by Greg Colasito, "Mang Kanor" will start streaming on AQ Prime today, January 28.

RELATEDRez Cortez is Mang Kanor in upcoming film showing on newest Filipino streaming site

MANG KANOR

REZ CORTEZ
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Is the Binibining Pilipinas show crippled this 2023?

Is the Binibining Pilipinas show crippled this 2023?

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 1 day ago
With the dwindling number of remaining titles carried by the Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. this pageant season, aficionados...
Entertainment
fbtw
Vice Ganda tells Isko Moreno his attempts to 'cure' homosexuality by having 5 girlfriends

Vice Ganda tells Isko Moreno his attempts to 'cure' homosexuality by having 5 girlfriends

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya host Vice Ganda revealed that he tried to "cure" his gender orientation by having girlfriends in his younger y...
Entertainment
fbtw
Fil-Am Miss Universe R&rsquo;Bonney Gabriel is excited to return to Manila

Fil-Am Miss Universe R’Bonney Gabriel is excited to return to Manila

By MJ Marfori | 10 hours ago
Almost three weeks since the crowning moment, pageant fans are still rabid in the comments section of our beauty queens.
Entertainment
fbtw
Dani Barretto regrets posting Alex Gonzaga's cake-smearing video

Dani Barretto regrets posting Alex Gonzaga's cake-smearing video

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Influencer Dani Barretto has already apologized to Alex Gonzaga after she posted in her Instagram story the controversial...
Entertainment
fbtw

Coco Martin evades politics  

By Leah C. Salterio | 10 hours ago
Coco Martin has helped a lot of his fellow artists get back on track and resurrect their acting careers through his former primetime series, FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Christian Bautista marks 20 years of music

By Rossane Ramos | 10 hours ago
After two decades in the industry, Christian Bautista deserves a celebration as big as this! He is marking 20 years of music with a very special anniversary concert, The Way You Look at Me, tonight.
Entertainment
fbtw
Mars Ravelo&rsquo;s Darna &lsquo;super soldiers&rsquo; share superpowers they want to have

Mars Ravelo’s Darna ‘super soldiers’ share superpowers they want to have

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 10 hours ago
If you could have a superpower, what would it be and why?
Entertainment
fbtw

First Drag Den winner NAIA hopes victory inspires young queer artists

By Adam Laurena | 10 hours ago
Prime Video’s hit Filipino reality competition show, Drag Den, has produced its first winner in the person of NAIA.
Entertainment
fbtw
From ratings rivals to lovers? IU, Park Bo Gum to star in new drama by 'Fight For My Way' writer

From ratings rivals to lovers? IU, Park Bo Gum to star in new drama by 'Fight For My Way' writer

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 17 hours ago
After how many years of fans asking, IU and Park Bo-gum are finally confirmed to star in a romantic K-drama. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Johnny Depp, Adele among celebrity names misspelled the most online

Johnny Depp, Adele among celebrity names misspelled the most online

By Kristofer Purnell | 17 hours ago
Actor Johnny Depp, singer Adele and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle are among the celebrities whose names people...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with