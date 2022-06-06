Rez Cortez is Mang Kanor in upcoming film showing on newest Filipino streaming site

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran actor Rez Cortez will be playing Mang Kanor in the upcoming movie with the same title on the newest Filipino streaming platform AQ Prime.

The announcement came during the grand launch of AQ Prime Entertainment on Saturday at the Conrad Hotel in Pasay.

Res shared that the role would veer him away from playing the 'bad guy' roles.

“Hindi na ako rapist dito. Alam niyo naman na ako ang mas sought-after rapist sa Philippine cinema. Ako si Mang Kanor,” Rez said in the event.

“Nevertheless, Mang Kanor is a not a rapist but still a bad guy because he takes advantage to young women. The difference is I record a video,” he added.

Rez said that the movie will teach young girls not to fully trust anyone.

“This is a very timely film that will give sort of lessons to young girls not to be close with the likes of Mang Kanor,” he said.

AQ Prime Entertainment is a streaming company that offers original and legacy Filipino movies, rent-to-view on-demand shows, pay-per-view live events, and cable channel subscriptions.

Set to go live in June 2022, AQ Prime provides thousands of hours of streaming entertainment on all smartphones and TVs across the Philippines, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, South Korea, and North America.

It uniquely offers classic Filipino shows and movies, as well as new and exciting independently produced films.

"We are excited to provide Filipinos across the world the most complete access to entertainment content a streaming platform has to offer. This exciting undertaking will be aided by multi-cultural partnerships with the Korean entertainment industry and other foreign filmmakers for a unique and diverse programming experience,” said Atty. Aldwin Alegre, President, and CEO of AQ Prime.

Atty. Mary Melanie “Honey” Quiño, Chief Operations Officer of AQ Prime Entertainment adds, “We are focused on delivering high-quality entertainment Filipino families know and love. With these tenets in mind, we at AQ Prime will also provide a talent development company in collaboration with our Korean film and entertainment partners. Our very own Filipino talents have a chance to showcase their talents in Korean films, K-dramas, and the like.”

As the Philippines’ new streaming platform, AQ Prime highlights topical and compelling content like LGBTQIA+, music, game and talent show through reality programs.

As part of the brand’s mission, it aims to promote and uplift the local film industry. In addition to movies and shows, a subscription gives customers access to pay-per-view live sporting events, shows, and festivals, rent-to-view adult movies, and Filipino independent films.

AQ Prime also takes pride in another platform called Director’s Cut by AQ, which is a separate app dedicated for sexy and mature contents — both teeming with original titles produced by AQ as well as acquired titles from Korea and other territories.

