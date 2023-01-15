USA, Dominican Republic, Venezuela are Final 3 at Miss Universe 2022

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American R'Bonney Gabriel, representing the United States of America, along with Dominican Republic's Andreína Martínez and Venezuela's Amanda Dudamel made the Top 3 of the 71st Miss Universe held in New Orleans, Louisiana earlier today.

Philippine bet Celeste Cortesi ended her journey earlier than expected as she failed to enter the Top 16

The Final 3 are:

Andreína Martínez (Dominican Republic)

R'Bonney Gabriel (USA)

Amanda Dudamel (Venezuela)

The selection committee includes Miss Universe 2010 Ximena Navarrete, American rapper and performer Big Freedia, American model and co-founder of Vyral Media PR Mara Martin, Miss Universe 1998 Wendy Fitzwilliam, American actress and sports journalist Emily Austin, Filipino-Chinese CEO and founder of O Skin Med Spa Olivia, American television and radio host Myrka Dellanos and Indian author, member of the Forbes council and founder of Healveda Sweta Patel.

Miss USA 2015 Olivia Jordan and Puerto Rican chief marketing officer of ImpactWayv Kathleen Ventrella served as judges at the preliminary competition.

