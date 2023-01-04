Jodi Sta. Maria, SB19, Juancho TriviÃ±o among recipients at 2022 TAG Awards

Jodi Sta. Maria, SB19, Juancho Triviño among recipients at 2022 TAG Awards

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino actors and musicians such as Janella Salvador, Piolo Pascual, and Ben&Ben were among the recipients of the recently-held 2022 TAG Awards Chicago, represented by the city's Filipino-American community through an award-giving body.

Dingdong Dantes and Piolo Pascual both tied for the Best Actor award while Jodi Sta. Maria added another Best Actress plum to her shelf for her role as Dr. Jill Illustre in "The Broken Marriage Vow."

Juancho Triviño won Best Supporting Actor for his role as Padre Salvi in "Maria Clara at Ibarra" while Janella Salvador was honored as Best Supporting Actress for her role as Valentina in "Darna."

This was actually Triviño's first-ever acting award after a decade in the Philippine entertainment industry.

P-pop group SB19 took the gold prize of the Band of the Year category, with folk-pop band Ben&Ben and boy group VXON in the silver and bronze places, respectively.

Awards for the Best Loveteam were also dished out which saw Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla (KathNiel) beating out Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano (DonBelle) and KD Estrada and Alexa Ilacad (KDLex) for the top prize.

Recognized by the organization as music icons for this year were singers Nina Girado, Angeline Quinto, Luke Mejares, and Budakhel consisting of Bugoy Drilon, Daryl Ong, and Michael Pangilinan.

The Influencer of the Year awards went to Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach-Alonso and musician Geo Ong, while Filipino-American comedian Jo Koy was honored as Comedian of the Year.

Rounding up the major awards were "Euphoria" and "Spider-Man" star Zendaya as Actress of the Year, "Dahmer" star Evan Peters as Actor of the Year, and new Miss Universe owner Anne Jakrajutatip as Woman of the Year.

