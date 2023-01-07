Noli de Castro returns to 'TV Patrol' on January 9

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran broadcaster and former vice-president of the Philippines Noli de Castro is set to make a return to the long-running newscast "TV Patrol" on January 9.

He will join the new show's current mainstays and fellow broadcast journalists Karen Davila, Bernadette Sembrano and Henry Omaga-Diaz.

De Castro made the announcement during his TeleRadyo program "Kabayan" last January 6, Friday, where he said would he be reporting live from the Quirino Grandstand for the coverage of the Feast of the Black Nazarene on Monday, January 9.

"Palakpakan diyan, palakpakan... Bakit kayo pumapalakpak? Wala lang," the 73-year-old journalist jokingly told his radio crew, even teasing his iconic line where he would pause while saying "TV Patrol."

The broadcaster left ABS-CBN in October 2021 to pursue a return to the Senate but later withdrew from the race. He returned to the network a month later to continue his show "Kabayan" and TeleRadyo's "TeleRadyo Balita" with Joyce Balancio.

Since April 2022, De Castro has also been hosting ABS-CBN's first current affairs show since the COVID-19 pandemic "KBYN: Kaagapay ng Bayan," which airs every Sunday.

