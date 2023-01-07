^

Entertainment

Noli de Castro returns to 'TV Patrol' on January 9

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
January 7, 2023 | 9:45am
Noli de Castro returns to 'TV Patrol' on January 9
Noli de Castro
Released

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran broadcaster and former vice-president of the Philippines Noli de Castro is set to make a return to the long-running newscast "TV Patrol" on January 9.

He will join the new show's current mainstays and fellow broadcast journalists Karen Davila, Bernadette Sembrano and Henry Omaga-Diaz.

De Castro made the announcement during his TeleRadyo program "Kabayan" last January 6, Friday, where he said would he be reporting live from the Quirino Grandstand for the coverage of the Feast of the Black Nazarene on Monday, January 9.

"Palakpakan diyan, palakpakan... Bakit kayo pumapalakpak? Wala lang," the 73-year-old journalist jokingly told his radio crew, even teasing his iconic line where he would pause while saying "TV Patrol."

The broadcaster left ABS-CBN in October 2021 to pursue a return to the Senate but later withdrew from the race. He returned to the network a month later to continue his show "Kabayan" and TeleRadyo's "TeleRadyo Balita" with Joyce Balancio.

Since April 2022, De Castro has also been hosting ABS-CBN's first current affairs show since the COVID-19 pandemic "KBYN: Kaagapay ng Bayan," which airs every Sunday.

RELATED: Noli de Castro features Cavite artist making action figures from recycled slippers

NOLI DE CASTRO

TV PATROL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Olivia Culpo, Jeannie Mai Jenkins to host Miss Universe 2022; Catriona Gray serving as backstage commentator

Olivia Culpo, Jeannie Mai Jenkins to host Miss Universe 2022; Catriona Gray serving as backstage commentator

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo and television host Jeannie Mai Jenkins are confirmed to be the new hosts of Miss Universe...
Entertainment
fbtw
Netizens call out McCoy de Leon for allegedly cheating on Elisse Joson with influencer

Netizens call out McCoy de Leon for allegedly cheating on Elisse Joson with influencer

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Social media users accused McCoy de Leon of cheating Elisse Joson with a Tiktok influencer.
Entertainment
fbtw
'Kinikilala ko si Charlie': Carlo Aquino says he is 'getting to know' Charlie Dizon

'Kinikilala ko si Charlie': Carlo Aquino says he is 'getting to know' Charlie Dizon

By Jan Milo Severo | 19 hours ago
In an interview with the media after the press conference announcing the collaboration between Mavx Production and Star...
Entertainment
fbtw
Anne Curtis' mom happy with LDR, May-December love affair

Anne Curtis' mom happy with LDR, May-December love affair

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Carmen Ojales Curtis-Smith, mother of actresses Anne and Jasmine, happily shared online that she's in a May-December relationship...
Entertainment
fbtw

H.E.R. raises Philippine flag as Belle in Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration

By Rona Amparo | 10 hours ago
Embodying the Filipino identity in the international scene has been one of the priorities of H.E.R., including in her portrayal of the Disney Princess Belle in Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration.
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Prince Harry faces growing criticism over memoir revelations

Prince Harry faces growing criticism over memoir revelations

By Helen Rowe | 1 hour ago
Prince Harry faced a backlash over his memoir "Spare", with criticism from the media, commentators, army veterans and even...
Entertainment
fbtw
Louie O celebrates 45 years of music

Louie O celebrates 45 years of music

By Baby A. Gil | 10 hours ago
Louie Ocampo is celebrating his 45 years in the entertainment business this year.
Entertainment
fbtw
Mccoy de Leon wishes for job security this 2023 &nbsp;

Mccoy de Leon wishes for job security this 2023  

By MJ Marfori | 10 hours ago
McCoy de Leon is focused on his daughter Felize. All that he does is for his kid whom he and then partner Elisse Joson welcomed...
Entertainment
fbtw
LIST: Concerts in the Philippines this 2023

LIST: Concerts in the Philippines this 2023

By Kristofer Purnell | 16 hours ago
Last year saw the gradual return of several artists, bands and groups — some returning, others for the first time...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jodi Sta. Maria adopts stray kitten she found in airport

Jodi Sta. Maria adopts stray kitten she found in airport

By Jan Milo Severo | 17 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Jodi Sta. Maria adopted a stray kitten she saw at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA). 
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with