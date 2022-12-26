Sparkadaâ€™s heartthrobs talk about their love language

^

Sparkada’s heartthrobs talk about their love language

KAPUSO DAY - Angel Javier Cruz - The Philippine Star
December 26, 2022 | 12:00am
Everyone is still experiencing the holidaze buying gifts, attending gatherings, and enjoying trips once again. However, we always remind ourselves that the spirit of this holiday season is not just about the gifts and merry-making but more on giving our hearts, and making our family and friends feel our love.

This season of love, our Sparkada heartthrobs — Vince Maristela, Michael Sager, Sean Lucas, and Raheel Bhyria — from the upcoming GMA show, Luv Is: Caught In His Arms, reveal their similarities with the characters they portray and how they express their love to the people they value the most.

Vince, who will play Tristan Ferrel, says that his character and personality are nearly the same. “Tristan and I have so many things in common. We both love working out and have a healthy lifestyle. I also have a soft heart, especially for my loved ones. I like spending quality time with our family.”

Meanwhile, Michael portrays Owen Ferrel and expresses his love for his role as it is quite close to who he is, “One of the similarities I love about my character, Owen, is that he’s very well-rounded. He’s into athletics and so am I, growing up I loved to play any sport I could. Owen is also into the arts and I can say that I have a creative side as well.”

Just like Michael, Sean who will play Troy Ferrel can also see himself in the character he portrays, “The character I play, Troy, and I are very similar in that he’s also very talkative and likes to joke around. He’s the most playful one among the Ferrel brothers. Yet, what sets us apart is probably our family background as he stays with the other Ferrels while I’m an only child.”

While Raheel attests to the uncanny resemblance between him and his character Aldus Ferrel, “The similarities between me and the character I portray is yung pagka-angas niya, and ako naman base sa sinasabi ng mga tao, ang first impression daw nila sa’kin is maangas daw ako.”

When it comes to showing their feelings to someone they like, Vince gets candid about it. “I express my feelings by saying and showing them. I believe that actions speak louder than words, the reason why I like giving surprises and going on romantic dates with a nice view. I love traveling, so I always make sure that my partner and I have time to travel and have some adventure,” he says.

Meanwhile, Michael expresses his admiration by giving his time and attention. He adds, “When there are chances we can be together I try my best to be with them. I also love talking to them, which could mean endless nights being on calls with them. One of the craziest things I’ve done for love is not sleeping even though I had something important the following day.”

On the other hand, Sean is shy about love, “When I like someone, ‘di ko sinasabi agad. I’m the type who just makes them feel it through my actions. But when I say it, I’m not the super romantic type, so I just tell them out of the blue when I feel the timing’s right. The craziest thing I did for love was to run for a school position because crush ko ‘yung president.”

Lastly, Raheel seems to be a little bit old-fashioned, saying: “I show someone my feelings by writing them a letter, pupunta sa bahay nila and magbibigay ng bouquet, and overall just showing that I care about her and willing ako na mas makilala pa siya. When I was in love, naalala ko na binigay ko lahat to the point na nakalimutan ko na ang sarili ko. 99 percent of my time and attention binigay ko, then eventually natuto rin ako. But I haven’t been in love recently so let’s see.”

Viewers will get to see more of Vince, Michael, Sean, and Raheel Bhyria in the upcoming GMA show Luv Is: Caught In His Arms.

