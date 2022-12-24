Eraserheads concert an organized success and a celebration of OPM

The Huling El Bimbo concert of Eraserheads — Raimund Marasigan, Buddy Zabala, Marcus Adoro and Ely Buendia — proved to be at par with global standards. The weather cooperated, boosting the mood of the 80-strong crowd.

At par with global standards. That was what The Huling El Bimbo concert delivered last Thursday night. It felt like I was in a globally organized festival because there was no shortage of medics, security, personnel, port, alerts and entry and emergency exit points and concessionaires in each section from the Moshpit-VIP to the general admission.

It was quite a walk from the parking areas and designated drop-off-pick-up points but it was nice to see Filipino fans were game to abide by the long-distance walking just to rock the night out.

The stage and lights, plus the hologram of the late Master Rapper Francis Magalona, which also featured Eon Buendia and Arkin Magalona with Elmo Magalona, added to the mix for the opening song Superproxy, lending an emotional start to the program’s storytelling.

We had the opportunity to speak with Elmo after his performance and he said, “Sobrang surreal! You know, for a reunion show for the Eraserheads, ilan lang ang makakagawa nun! I’m so proud! I’m so happy.”

The weather cooperated and the breeze felt like early autumn in Hong Kong, which boosted the mood at the venue despite the estimated 80,000 crowd. Surely, the whole team, led by concert producer and WEU president Francis Lumen and Ant Savvy Creatives and Entertainment, was happy to have chosen a great date for the historic night with Ely Buendia, Buddy Zabala, Raimund Marasigan and Marcus Adoro.

The concert gets an emotional start as the hologram of the late Master Rapper Francis Magalona joins the opening song Superproxy. Also part of the performance are Ely’s son Eon and Francis M’s sons Arkin and Elmo.

When we previously spoke with the group during our sit-down exclusive, Buddy had this to say: “The challenge for us is how to make it feel personal! Make it feel more intimate.” And it did feel as if they were performing in a gig where you were familiar with everyone.

Speaking of familiar, it was a date night at the concert for some of your favorite familiar faces. Spotted were the top love team, from reel to real Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla hanging out with their group of friends, Zanjoe Marudo and Ria Atayde, Bella Racelis and Joshua Garcia.

We also saw Andrea Brilliantes with Ricci Rivero at the SVIP tent, where Huling El Bimbo co-producer Alden Richards was as well. Darna star Jane de Leon was also in attendance with her castmates and production team led by director Avel Sunpongco, plus News5 anchor Cheryl Cosim.

This columnist with Alden Richards

We also spoke with fans who came in as early as lunch time even though gates opened at 2 p.m. Some of them came from overseas and were several flights away from Manila. Technology had its funny way of connecting people because we learned that group pages in Facebook gathered for the platinum section and eyeballs happened at the concert for fans who went solo flight so they could enjoy the show with an instant barkada.

After the success of the Huling El Bimbo 2022, which they say is the final bow for the Eraserheads here in the Philippines, we will just stand by for updates, specifically, if they will entertain the requests of our kababayan abroad to bring the show to different parts of the world, where our Filipinos miss them so much as well.

This columnist with Elmo Magalona