Celebrating Filipino heroism in ABS-CBN’s Christmas ID Celebrating Filipino heroism in ABS-CBN’s Christmas ID

A Kapamilya star-studded joyful thanksgiving celebration awaits viewers this weekend with the airing of Tayo ang Ligaya ng Isa’t Isa, The ABS-CBN Christmas Special 2022 on Saturday and Sunday on the Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, and TV5.

Like the annual Christmas special, ABS-CBN’s Christmas ID or music video is one of the many things to which Filipinos look forward to each year, with some considering it already as a tradition.

People have performed it at Christmas parties and choral competitions. Videos of foreigners singing popular ABS-CBN Christmas songs abound on social media, especially the iconic Bro, Ikaw Ang Star ng Pasko.

This year, ABS-CBN chose Tayo ang Ligaya ng Isa’t Isa as its theme to thank everyone who had done good things for others.

“While many things are beyond our control, we always have God, family, loved ones, and friends as sources of joy,” said ABS-CBN creative communications head Robert Labayen, a multi-awarded advertising creative, who is behind the annual Kapamilya Christmas ID.

The music video showcased stories of heroism in different forms. No act is too big or too small as long as one is motivated and driven by love and selflessly extends help in whatever possible way without expecting anything in return.

Clips and interviews showed how the Bulacan Rescue Team braved the storm and floods to fulfill their mission, how teacher Christian Marion created a community pantry for his students who do not have the means to bring their own snacks, among others.

It also featured backhoe operator Florentino Idias, whose inspiring story of finishing high school even at the age of 50 became viral on social media. His narration of how he put his daughter through school is one story many Filipinos could relate to.

“My son caught me crying when I first saw the music video. It made us feel that there is collective hope and happiness if everyone will unite for good,” shared Kristine Mae Aranda, who works in a media agency. “Christmas in the Philippines will not be complete without the ABS-CBN Christmas station ID.”

Her colleague Angelene Buenaventura added, “The music video made me feel so emotional. ABS-CBN never fails to showcase family. It shows people that whatever struggles you are experiencing right now, we are not alone. We have a family in different forms. It can be your friends, colleagues, or even strangers. And of course, God.”

Like in the past, the music video has touched the hearts of many Filipinos.

“The comments move us to tears. People are very generous with their praises. We are always happy to know that our work is meaningful to them,” said Robert. “People embrace our songs and station IDs because these are about them. I think our work resonates with the values of Filipinos who believe in God, love their families, and always have hope no matter the situation.”

Working with Robert is ABS-CBN Music creative director Jonathan Manalo, an award-winning songwriter, who composed the music for the first time for ABS-CBN’s Christmas ID.

Jonathan, who had previously worked only behind the scenes, admitted to feeling the pressure while expressing thanks for the opportunity given to him this year.

“What a perfect timing that I am doing it this year when I am celebrating my 20th year in the music industry,” said Jonathan. “I honestly felt so pressured at first, but then, I prayed and just let the Holy Spirit guide me and let His melody flow through me because He is the reason for the season.”

“I drew inspiration from the core message of the season, which is celebrating the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ, and how it is relevant to what is happening around us,” he said.

As an advocate of Original Pilipino Music (OPM), Jonathan loves how Filipinos embrace original music and weave it as part of the country’s history and culture.

Jonathan said, “ABS-CBN Christmas IDs have been ingrained as part of our local Christmas tradition. Filipinos can be proud of our own Christmas music that we can share to the world.”

Robert echoed the same sentiment. He said, “It is gratifying to know that our songs and station IDs have become part of the Filipino Christmas tradition. We, who work on the songs, don’t need to be individually famous. It’s enough to know that we help make Filipinos happy and that we are leaving a legacy.”