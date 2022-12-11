^

Philippines' Bea McLelland aims to win 2nd Miss Eco Teen International crown

Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
December 11, 2022 | 11:40am
Philippines' Bea McLelland aims to win 2nd Miss Eco Teen International crown
Bea McLelland aims to take home the Philippines' second Miss Eco Teen International crown at tonight's pageant in Egypt.
Bea McLelland via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Eco Teen Philippines 2022 Beatriz "Bea" McLelland won the Best Resort Wear and was named the 2nd runner-up at both the Miss Talent and Miss Eco Dress at the pre-pageant activities held from December 4 to 10. Will she get the Philippines' second Miss Eco Teen International 2022 crown at tonight's coronation in Egypt?

McLelland hopes to repeat the win of Roberta Tamondong in 2020, the first Filipina to win the title. Cynthia "Thia" Tomalla, meanwhile, won the Miss Eco International in 2018. 

The Filipina beauty queen will try her luck in this pageant that espouses environmental concerns. It is the teen version of the Miss Eco International pageant.

The Miss World Philippines organization recently sent off McLelland  through a no-frills ceremony at the ballroom of Luxent Hotel in Quezon City. The mid-afternoon event was graced by reigning Miss World Philippines 2022 Gwendolyne Fourniol and her court as well as her team, family, friends and members of the pageant media.

The Aklan beauty queen flew to Egypt with her mom and members of her team last December 2. 

"Let's all be supportive of her journey. As queens, we stand for chasing our dreams. Being a beauty queen is also in line with our values and advocacies; especially on programs for women and the environment. It's your message to the world and the youth is what really matters. We are rooting for you. You have the experience and the grit. Bea is so down to earth. She's our 'kalog' queen. Hope you'll shine in the international stage," said Miss Supranational Philippines 2022 Allison Black, who represented ALV Pageant Circle National Director Arnold L. Vegafria who was not able to attend the send-off due to a prior engagement.

McLelland's mentor Mikee Andrei also shared his best wishes for the Aklan beauty.

"Bea is misunderstood by a lot of people. But the Bea we know is jolly and generous to her queen sisters. Here's hoping you win the Miss Teen International crown! Good luck and don't mess it up," Andrei said.

Last year's Philippine representative, Tatyana Austria, finished as 1st runner-up. 

Will Bea score more awards and bring home the crown for the Philippines tonight? Stay tuned!

