Maymay Entrata nominated at MTV EMA; K-pop idol covers 'Amakabogera'

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Maymay Entrata's fame is going international with her earning a nomination at the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA) and her hit song being covered by a K-pop idol.

The "Amakabogera" singer is nominated under the Best Asia Act category at this year's EMA. She faces heavy competition from other Asian acts, namely, NIKI (Indonesia), TOMORROW x TOGETHER (South Korea), SILVY (Thailand) and THE RAMPAGE from EXILE TRIBE (Japan). The 2022 MTV EMA will be held on November 13 in Germany.

In a report by The Star, Maymay said her nomination is a bonus for her career.

“Being recognized as a music artist in the Philippines is a huge honor for me. Being recognized internationally is a bonus,” she said.

“Hindi ko naman inasahan na aabot international 'yung song namin. As a newbie in the pop music genre, this is a big blessing for me.”

Meanwhile, K-pop idol Bessie of Lapillus made a cover of Maymay's hit song.

The video was uploaded on Lapillus' official YouTube channel.

YouTube users praised Bessie for covering the song with her good Filipino accent.

WATCH: Bessie of Lapillus covers Maymay Entrata's "Amakabogera"

“Fluent siya sa Filipino!!! Piling ko Pinay na sya, love you Lapillus at Bessie thank you for covering a Filipino song,” a YouTube user commented on the video.

“Kaboses niya rin si Maymay. If Wala lang accent, feel ko si Maymay na ung kumakanta. So proud of you Bessie. This is such a wonderful gift to us your Filipino Lapis,” another commented. — Video from Lapillus YouTube channel

