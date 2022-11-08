^

Music

Maymay Entrata nominated at MTV EMA; K-pop idol covers 'Amakabogera'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 8, 2022 | 8:01pm
Maymay Entrata nominated at MTV EMA; K-pop idol covers 'Amakabogera'
Actress Maymay Entrata performing at the Binibining Pilipinas 2022 swimsuit competition.
Screengrab from Bb. Pilipinas Official YouTube Channel

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Maymay Entrata's fame is going international with her earning a nomination at the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA) and her hit song being covered by a K-pop idol. 

 The "Amakabogera" singer is nominated under the Best Asia Act category at this year's EMA. She faces heavy competition from other Asian acts, namely,  NIKI (Indonesia), TOMORROW x TOGETHER (South Korea), SILVY (Thailand) and THE RAMPAGE from EXILE TRIBE (Japan). The 2022 MTV EMA will be held on November 13 in Germany. 

In a report by The Star, Maymay said her nomination is a bonus for her career. 

“Being recognized as a music artist in the Philippines is a huge honor for me. Being recognized internationally is a bonus,” she said. 

“Hindi ko naman inasahan na aabot international 'yung song namin. As a newbie in the pop music genre, this is a big blessing for me.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MayMay Entrata (@maymay)

Meanwhile, K-pop idol Bessie of Lapillus made a cover of Maymay's hit song. 

The video was uploaded on Lapillus' official YouTube channel. 

YouTube users praised Bessie for covering the song with her good Filipino accent.

WATCH: Bessie of Lapillus covers Maymay Entrata's "Amakabogera"  

“Fluent siya sa Filipino!!! Piling ko Pinay na sya, love you Lapillus at Bessie thank you for covering a Filipino song,” a YouTube user commented on the video. 

“Kaboses niya rin si Maymay. If Wala lang accent, feel ko si Maymay na ung kumakanta. So proud of you Bessie. This is such a wonderful gift to us your Filipino Lapis,” another commented. — Video from Lapillus YouTube channel

RELATED: 'Kinabog sila': Maymay Entrata's performance at Binibining Pilipinas 2022
 

MAYMAY ENTRATA

MTV EUROPEAN MUSIC AWARDS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
'We finally got it': SB19 wows New York with concert, TV guesting
4 hours ago

'We finally got it': SB19 wows New York with concert, TV guesting

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
P-pop group SB19 has conquered New York. 
Music
fbtw
Kyla, Brian McKnight Jr. release song, MV starring 'PBB' winner Anji Salvacion
1 day ago

Kyla, Brian McKnight Jr. release song, MV starring 'PBB' winner Anji Salvacion

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
R&B worlds collide as the Philippines' own Kyla teams up with the United States' Brian McKnight Jr. for the song "#COY (Cuz...
Music
fbtw
Ne-Yo gets mixed reactions for adding second show for Manila return
4 days ago

Ne-Yo gets mixed reactions for adding second show for Manila return

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 days ago
Award-winning R&B singer Ne-Yo is adding a second show for when he comes back to the Philippines in January...
Music
fbtw
George Michael documentary launched, 'Older' gets remastered for 25th anniversary
6 days ago

George Michael documentary launched, 'Older' gets remastered for 25th anniversary

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
Sony Music Entertainment held a listening party for the remastered version of George Michael's classic album "Older," which...
Music
fbtw
Taylor Swift makes US song charts history with 'Midnights'
7 days ago

Taylor Swift makes US song charts history with 'Midnights'

By Agence France-Presse | 7 days ago
It's the first time in the chart's 64-year history that a single artist has claimed the entire top 10. The last artist to...
Music
fbtw
The Bootleg Beatles says the Philippines is their favorite audience
8 days ago

The Bootleg Beatles says the Philippines is their favorite audience

By Jan Milo Severo | 8 days ago
World-renowned tribute act The Bootleg Beatles revealed that the Philippines is their favorite audience. 
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with