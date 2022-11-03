^

Entertainment

Cherie Gil's last film included at QCinema International Film Fest 2022

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 3, 2022 | 9:34pm
Cherie Gil's last film included at QCinema International Film Fest 2022
Cherie Gil in "Full Gallop."
Erickson dela Cruz, Toots Tolentino

MANILA, Philippines — Late iconic actress Cherie Gil’s last screen performance for the film “Elehiya” is included at this year’s QCinema.

In an interview with the media earlier, director Loy Arcenas said that the film was finished shooting in 2018, and Cherie then was doing fine on the set.  

“She’s fine. I love working with Cherie. When she works, she works, and when she lives, she lives life. Ang maganda kasi kay Cherie is that concentrated siya,” Loy said.  

Loy said that he learned so much from Cherie and he loves working with the late actress. 

“I have to say, I learned so much (from her). I love working with her. You cannot ask for more. One thing with her, she was never primadonna,” he said. 

Apart from “Elehiya,” QCinema’s main competition includes Singaporean Oscar entry “Ajoomma” by Shuming He; Japanese Oscar entry “Plan 75” by Chie Hayakawa, which is also a Cannes Golden Special Mention Winner; and another Cannes entry, South Korean film “Return to Seoul” by Davy Chou.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by QCinema (@qcinemaph)

Also in competition are Thai film “Arnold is a Model Student” by Sorayos Prapapan, which had its world premiere at Locarno, and “Autobiography,” by first-time Indonesian director Makbul Mubarak, which won the FIPRESCI Prize in Venice this year.

The last film competing is Filipino movie “12 Weeks” by Anna Isabelle Matutina, the NETPAC Award in the recent Cinemalaya, which stars Max Eigenmann who went home with the Best Actress award. 

Bookending the festival is the much-awaited screening of two acclaimed European films with notable performances by Filipino thespians. The Palme d’Or-winning class satire “Triangle of Sadness” by Ruben Östlund, which stars Dolly de Leon, is the festival’s opener. The closing film is Venice Film Festival entry “To The North” by Mihai Mincan, starring Soliman Cruz.

The festival, slated from November 17 to 26, will feature 58 films, including six short film production grantees, with seven sections of full-length films and three shorts programs.

A long and short film competition will also be held and winners will be announced during the festival.

“It has grown bigger and stronger beyond our dreams and much sooner than our expectations. It is like the making of a film, QCinema’s growth has been a collaborative effort. While it started as a brainchild of mine 10 years ago, it took a whole city and the efforts of many sectors to propel it to what it is now, one of the country’s most formidable film festivals” said Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte.

RELATED: Tributes pour for 'amour' Cherie Gil

MS. CHERIE GIL

QCINEMA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Debbie Garcia files 3 charges vs Barbie Imperial
play

Debbie Garcia files 3 charges vs Barbie Imperial

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Sexy actress Debbie Garcia filed a slight physical injuries case against Kapamilya actress Barbie Imperial after Barbie allegedly...
Entertainment
fbtw
'May pinagdadaanan sila': Ara Mina on Sunshine Cruz, Macky Mathay rumored breakup

'May pinagdadaanan sila': Ara Mina on Sunshine Cruz, Macky Mathay rumored breakup

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Actress Ara Mina revealed that her half-brother Macky Mathay and his girlfriend Sunshine Cruz are going through a difficult...
Entertainment
fbtw
Sarah Geronimo deletes apology letter for parents

Sarah Geronimo deletes apology letter for parents

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Singer-actress Sarah Geronimo deleted her social media post asking for forgiveness from her parents. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Maxene Magalona finally moves out from marital home

Maxene Magalona finally moves out from marital home

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Maxene Magalona moved out of her marital home after confirming her separation with husband Rob Mananquil. 
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: Premonition? Apo Hiking Society's Danny Javier wrote, sang last song about death
play

WATCH: Premonition? Apo Hiking Society's Danny Javier wrote, sang last song about death

By Maridol Ranoa-Bismark | 1 day ago
The late singer-songwriter Danny Javier might have had an inkling that he was about to bid the world goodbye.
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
How Enola Holmes mirrors Millie Bobby Brown in real life

How Enola Holmes mirrors Millie Bobby Brown in real life

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 minute ago
British filmmaker Harry Bradbeer praised Millie Bobby Brown as a “very sophisticated young person,” who kept him...
Entertainment
fbtw
The Passionate Strangers: Remembering Eddie Romero&rsquo;s film starring Valora Noland &nbsp;

The Passionate Strangers: Remembering Eddie Romero’s film starring Valora Noland  

By Juaniyo Arcellana | 1 minute ago
An old friend and high school batchmate now teaching film in South Korea, going by the alias Ynnocence, sent some months ago...
Entertainment
fbtw
Derrick learns how to be &lsquo;more open, vulnerable&rsquo; from teamup with Elle

Derrick learns how to be ‘more open, vulnerable’ from teamup with Elle

By Jerry Donato | 1 minute ago
Derrick Monasterio and Elle Villanueva are taking a curtain call today as their GMA 7 drama series, Return To Paradise, airs...
Entertainment
fbtw
Danny Javier, an APO said goodbye

Danny Javier, an APO said goodbye

By Baby A. Gil | 1 minute ago
Back in the early ‘70s when the young singing trio that would become the Apo Hiking Society was rising to heartthrob...
Entertainment
fbtw
LIST: 2022 rent prices of TV's most popular apartments

LIST: 2022 rent prices of TV's most popular apartments

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 hours ago
We've seen these places so much onscreen that we'd recognize them on a dime, even if they sometimes romanticize what it's...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with