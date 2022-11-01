^

Entertainment

LOOK: Celebrities rock 'X-Men,' 'Stranger Things' costumes for Halloween 2022

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
November 1, 2022 | 5:46pm
LOOK: Celebrities rock 'X-Men,' 'Stranger Things' costumes for Halloween 2022
Composite image of Kim Kardashian, Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano, and Andrea Brillantes in their Halloween costumes
Facebook / Kim Kardashian, Belle Mariano, Andrea Brillantes

MANILA, Philippines — Families and friends all over the world thought long and hard about the costumes they would wear for Halloween 2022, and needless to say, the effort was there.

Celebrities in particular joined in on the trickster and clever fun, each of them just as remarkable and jaw-dropping as the last.

Here are some of the best we've seen this year:

Kardashians go all out

Naturally, the members of the Kardashian family will use all the eggs in their basket when it comes to dressing up, and this Halloween is no different. Even matriarch Kris Jenner joined the fun as Wonder Woman.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner)

Kourtney Kardashian was the Bride of Chucky as her husband, Travis Barker, was the titular killer doll in their first Halloween as a married couple — Filipina actress Barbie Imperial dressed up as both characters!

Kendall Jenner did a sexy take of Jessie from the "Toy Story" franchise while Kim Kardashian went all-in to go as Mystique from the "X-Men."

Kylie Jenner was not to be topped by her sisters as she put on several attires: The Bride of Frankenstein, Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, and two kinds of intergalactic women.

Cartoons come alive

Halloween is really the best time to see people do their best to bring cartoon and anime characters to life, thankfully to very cute effect.

Rapper Nicki Minaj dressed up as Cinderella, while Filipino-American singer Olivia Rodrigo went old school as Betty Boop.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj)

Socialite-actress Paris Hilton went as a favorite anime character of hers, Sailor Moon, before slipping into her version of an FBI agent clad in all-black.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

Actress Kris Bernal also went as Sailor Moon, while actress-singer Maymay Entrata went as fellow character Sailor Mercury. Not to be outdone is Andrea Brillantes as La Muerte from "The Book of Life."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Andrea Brillantes (@blythe)

Seeing double?

Even with so many possible costume ideas, there is still a real chance that people will go as the same thing.

For example, actor LaKeith Stanfield and newly-bestowed billionaire rapper Diddy, who both went as the Joker, while hip-hop artists Lizzo and Cardi B committed to being Marge Simpson down to the yellow skin and blue hair.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

Lizzo had a second costume. She also went as Miss Piggy from the Muppets, whom she described as the "epitome of grace, style, confidence and a warrior for love."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

The more the merrier

Costumes really are more fun with a partner or as part of a group.

Celebrity couple Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's first costume was of '90s tandem Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, while Frankie Jonas dressed up as his brother Joe while his girlfriend went as Joe's ex, Taylor Swift, to recreate the former couple's performance at a 2009 concert.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @franklinjonas

One of the best group costumes was that of "Riverdale" stars Lili Reinhart, Madeleine Petsch and Camila Mendes as the witches of the "Hocus Pocus" movies.

Their co-star, Cole Sprouse, attached a photo of his twin brother Dylan to make it appear that he was a two-headed person. That should count as a two-person costume, right?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Cole Sprouse (@colesprouse)

Pinoy celeb couples

The Philippines' own celebrity couples and love teams had costumes to rival those across the oceans.

KD Estrada and Alexa Ilacad ("KDLex") went as Victor and Emily from the animated Tim Burton film "Corpse Bride" while Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte ("LoiNie") were the Avengers' Black Widow and Spider-Man.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alexa Ilacad (@alexailacad)

Arguably the most popular working loveteam today, DonBelle's Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano dressed up as Peter Pan and Tinkerbell; not to be confused with actress Maxene Magalona, who also went as the little fairy.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Donny Pangilinan (@donny)

Kyline Alcantara and Mavy Legaspi went for pink power as they dressed up as Barbie and Ken, while Mavy's twin sister Cassy dressed up as the Marvel hero Elektra.

Finally, Maris Racal and Rico Blanco wore matching Scoops Ahoy costumes to be Robin and Steve from "Stranger Things," while Coleen Garca, Billy Crawford and their son Amari dressed up as Eddie, Will and Eleven from the hit Netflix show.

RELATED: LIST: Scary movies to watch this Halloween

HALLOWEEN

HALLOWEEN COSTUMES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'May pinagdadaanan sila': Ara Mina on Sunshine Cruz, Macky Mathay rumored breakup

'May pinagdadaanan sila': Ara Mina on Sunshine Cruz, Macky Mathay rumored breakup

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Ara Mina revealed that her half-brother Macky Mathay and his girlfriend Sunshine Cruz are going through a difficult...
Entertainment
fbtw
APO Hiking Society's Danny Javier passes away

APO Hiking Society's Danny Javier passes away

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
APO Hiking Society member Danny Javier passed away earlier today.
Entertainment
fbtw
'Patawad po': Sarah Geronimo writes apology to parents, family

'Patawad po': Sarah Geronimo writes apology to parents, family

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
Amid a music comeback that saw her release two songs within a month, singer Sarah Geronimo has penned a sincere and apologetic...
Entertainment
fbtw
Analysis: RoAn Tamondong in 2022 Miss Grand International's Top 10 a wise move

Analysis: RoAn Tamondong in 2022 Miss Grand International's Top 10 a wise move

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 5 hours ago
A few days after Brazil's Isabella Menin was crowned the 10th Miss Grand International, online poll winner from Mauritius,...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Walang katotohanan': Karla Estrada denies Daniel Padilla, Kathryn Bernardo breakup rumors

'Walang katotohanan': Karla Estrada denies Daniel Padilla, Kathryn Bernardo breakup rumors

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Karla Estrada denied rumors that her son Daniel Padilla and his girlfriend Kathryn Bernardo are now separated.&n...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Miss Earth 2022 pageant season begins

Miss Earth 2022 pageant season begins

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 2 hours ago
The 2022 pageant season kicked off with the delegates' personal introduction and presentation of their chosen fauna in an...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Your Name' live-action remake gets 'Raya and the Last Dragon' director

'Your Name' live-action remake gets 'Raya and the Last Dragon' director

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 hours ago
"Raya and the Last Dragon" director Carlos López Estrada has been tapped to direct and rewrite the script of the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Celebrities mourn Danny Javier&rsquo;s death

Celebrities mourn Danny Javier’s death

By Maridol Ranoa-Bismark | 4 hours ago
A pall of gloom hangs over the local entertainment industry with the passing of Danny Javier, one third of the iconic The...
Entertainment
fbtw
Backstreet Boys includes Manila in 'DNA World Tour 2023'

Backstreet Boys includes Manila in 'DNA World Tour 2023'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 6 hours ago
The Backstreet Boys once again includes Manila as one of the stops of "DNA World Tour 2023." Fans in the Philippines can catch...
Entertainment
fbtw
Mike De Leon retrospective opens at New York's Museum of Modern Art

Mike De Leon retrospective opens at New York's Museum of Modern Art

By Kristofer Purnell | 8 hours ago
The works of seasoned filmmaker Mike De Leon make up a new retrospective at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with