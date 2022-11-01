LOOK: Celebrities rock 'X-Men,' 'Stranger Things' costumes for Halloween 2022

Composite image of Kim Kardashian, Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano, and Andrea Brillantes in their Halloween costumes

MANILA, Philippines — Families and friends all over the world thought long and hard about the costumes they would wear for Halloween 2022, and needless to say, the effort was there.

Celebrities in particular joined in on the trickster and clever fun, each of them just as remarkable and jaw-dropping as the last.

Here are some of the best we've seen this year:

Kardashians go all out

Naturally, the members of the Kardashian family will use all the eggs in their basket when it comes to dressing up, and this Halloween is no different. Even matriarch Kris Jenner joined the fun as Wonder Woman.

Kourtney Kardashian was the Bride of Chucky as her husband, Travis Barker, was the titular killer doll in their first Halloween as a married couple — Filipina actress Barbie Imperial dressed up as both characters!

Kendall Jenner did a sexy take of Jessie from the "Toy Story" franchise while Kim Kardashian went all-in to go as Mystique from the "X-Men."

Kylie Jenner was not to be topped by her sisters as she put on several attires: The Bride of Frankenstein, Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, and two kinds of intergalactic women.

Cartoons come alive

Halloween is really the best time to see people do their best to bring cartoon and anime characters to life, thankfully to very cute effect.

Rapper Nicki Minaj dressed up as Cinderella, while Filipino-American singer Olivia Rodrigo went old school as Betty Boop.

Socialite-actress Paris Hilton went as a favorite anime character of hers, Sailor Moon, before slipping into her version of an FBI agent clad in all-black.

Actress Kris Bernal also went as Sailor Moon, while actress-singer Maymay Entrata went as fellow character Sailor Mercury. Not to be outdone is Andrea Brillantes as La Muerte from "The Book of Life."

Seeing double?

Even with so many possible costume ideas, there is still a real chance that people will go as the same thing.

For example, actor LaKeith Stanfield and newly-bestowed billionaire rapper Diddy, who both went as the Joker, while hip-hop artists Lizzo and Cardi B committed to being Marge Simpson down to the yellow skin and blue hair.

Lizzo had a second costume. She also went as Miss Piggy from the Muppets, whom she described as the "epitome of grace, style, confidence and a warrior for love."

The more the merrier

Costumes really are more fun with a partner or as part of a group.

Celebrity couple Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's first costume was of '90s tandem Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, while Frankie Jonas dressed up as his brother Joe while his girlfriend went as Joe's ex, Taylor Swift, to recreate the former couple's performance at a 2009 concert.

One of the best group costumes was that of "Riverdale" stars Lili Reinhart, Madeleine Petsch and Camila Mendes as the witches of the "Hocus Pocus" movies.

Their co-star, Cole Sprouse, attached a photo of his twin brother Dylan to make it appear that he was a two-headed person. That should count as a two-person costume, right?

Pinoy celeb couples

The Philippines' own celebrity couples and love teams had costumes to rival those across the oceans.

KD Estrada and Alexa Ilacad ("KDLex") went as Victor and Emily from the animated Tim Burton film "Corpse Bride" while Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte ("LoiNie") were the Avengers' Black Widow and Spider-Man.

Arguably the most popular working loveteam today, DonBelle's Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano dressed up as Peter Pan and Tinkerbell; not to be confused with actress Maxene Magalona, who also went as the little fairy.

Kyline Alcantara and Mavy Legaspi went for pink power as they dressed up as Barbie and Ken, while Mavy's twin sister Cassy dressed up as the Marvel hero Elektra.

Finally, Maris Racal and Rico Blanco wore matching Scoops Ahoy costumes to be Robin and Steve from "Stranger Things," while Coleen Garca, Billy Crawford and their son Amari dressed up as Eddie, Will and Eleven from the hit Netflix show.

