Troy Montero, Aubrey Miles remember their 'bridge' Kris Aquino

Maan D' Asis Pamaran - Philstar.com
October 13, 2022 | 9:13am
Troy Montero, Aubrey MilesÂ remember their 'bridge' Kris Aquino
From left: Troy Montero and Aubrey Miles; Kris Aquino
Troy Montero, Kris Aquino via Instagram, screenshots

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Troy Montero and Aubrey Miles revealed that actress-TV host Kris Aquino was instrumental in getting them together.

At their recent launch as J’s Diamond brand ambassadors, the couple, who recently tied the knot after 19 years of being in a relationship, said that their love story started with the "Queen of Talk" asking Troy who his crush was.

“It was on ABS-CBN’s 'Boy and Kris.' It was just me and Kris that time and we were in an interview. We were actually pretty close, because we have the same manager. We were having small talk in front of the live audience and she asked who I was seeing. When I said no one, she asked who my crush was. I said no one.”

In typical Kris Aquino style, the host kept insisting on an answer, and Troy ended up saying, “I keep seeing this Aubrey Miles. She’s pretty, she’s kinda new. Then she was like, ‘Oh, I know Aubrey,’ followed by ‘Wait, let me call her'.”

Aubrey was also in the ABS-CBN complex at that time, preparing for her noontime show "Magandang Tanghali Bayan" ("MTB"). Kris started the conversation during commercial break and by the time they were back on air, she was already calling Aubrey.

Troy recalled, “She was on the phone and she said, ‘Hello Aubrey, this is Kris, and I hear that Troy Montero wants to get your number. Can I give it to him?’ Aubrey was like, ‘Uh, ok.’ So that’s how it started."

He later passed by her dressing room to meet her and apologize for putting her on the spot. The "MTB" crew saw them together and decided that they should do a dance number for the show’s opening. “That’s how it all started,” Troy bared.

Old-school courtship

“Kinilig ako,” Aubrey admitted. “Kasi hindi pa ako nag-aartista, kilala ko na siya eh.”

Although, she said that she was not looking for something serious at the time.

"I already had a kid and I didn’t really want to date. But I was open for possibilities, so we started texting. It was nothing serious. That went on for about a year.”

Troy added, “We were both busy. We didn’t even have time to see a movie. We would meet up or I’ll pick her up for a late night snack or a coffee. We would even eat in the car. I would pass by her set, we would chat in the car, and that was it.” 

Aubrey described it as "old-fashioned ligawan."

"We didn’t even have social media, it was MySpace. We even had a phone bill that reached P50,000 kasi nag-aaway kami sa phone tapos nasa Japan siya,” she laughed.

The couple said that they owe their happy relationship to Kris. When people started saying that they were an item, Kris answered, "I know. I gave the number. I’m the bridge."

Aubrey shared, “Every time she would see us, she would ask us, ‘O ano, kailan ang wedding?’” 

The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Mandaluyong City Hall last June 9. They hope for Aquino’s full recovery as she undergoes medical treatments after her diagnosis of multiple autoimmune conditions.

