Ken Chan breaks free from RitKen love team with new movie eyed for acting awards

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 12, 2022 | 6:18pm
Ken Chan breaks free from RitKen love team with new movie eyed for acting awards
Away from the klieg lights, the Kapuso actor and his business partners run Café Claus in giving foodies a unique gastronomic experience and celebrating Christmas all year round.
MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actor Ken Chan is set to do his first solo film “Papa Mascot” as the first film of Wide International Film Production. 

During the recent press conference of Wide International’s new projects, Ken admitted that he felt pressure in doing his first solo film. 

“Nakakakilig siyempre po. Nakaka-pressure din. To be honest, as an actor, madalas po kasi kaming napanghihinaan ng loob sa bawat proyekto na ginagawa namin. Ang daming doubts, ang daming questions. Honestly, hanggang ngayon kinukwestyon ko 'yung kakayahan ko,” he said.  

“Madalas po akong mapanghinaan ng loob. Pero sa tuwing sasabihin ng mga directors, mga tao sa paligid mo na kaya mo, nakakalabas ng loob. Ang sarap lang sa pakiramdam,” he added. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The film will be directed by Louie Ignacio. He said in the same press conference that Ken will have the chance to become an award-winning actor in the said film.    

“Isang napakagandang istorya ng isang batang ama na labis na nagmamahal sa isang bata. Hindi ko sasabihin ang storya pero sinisigurado ko na napakagandang pelikula para kay Ken Chan para sa kanyang solo starrer,” he said.  

“Posibleng maging award-winning actor siya sa pelikulang to,” he added. 

Apart from the film production, Wide founders April Martin and Pauline Publico announced the expansion of the company by building the Aromagicare Grandeur Hills in Bataan. It is a modern luxury wellness resort that aims to offer fun and adventure for the entire family. 

The company also announced that “Extraordinary Attorney Woo” star Park Eun-bin as their first Korean endorser.

