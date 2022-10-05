WATCH: Cebuana actress Chai Fonacier shines in Hollywood film trailer with Eva Green, Mark Strong

MANILA, Philippines — Cebuana actress-singer Chai Fonacier is an eerie and thrilling presence in the trailer for the upcoming Irish film "Nocebo" opposite Eva Green and Mark Strong.

The trailer sees a fashion designer played by Green struggling with a mysterious illness and finds help in a Filipino nanny, Fonacier, that pops up on her doorstep.

Mysterious as Fonacier's character appears, the two women hit it off especially as Green's character becomes dependent on traditional Filipino folk healing, which is a concern for the husband played by Strong.

"I'm not the one who needs control... If the problems are in her head, we'll find them and chase them out," Fonacier's character says. "Allow me in, and you will be free."

WATCH: 'Nocebo' teaser

Fonacier had previously called it an honor to learn from Green and Strong and found it “enriching and a joy” just being in the same room as them, even saying Green was "absolutely divine to work with."

Green mirrored the same praise for Fonacier, saying the Filipina is "truly a great actress with extraordinary depth and sensitivity and an incredible partner — she blew me away.”

"Nocebo" is directed by Irish filmmaker Lorcan Finnegan and written by Garret Shanley, the pair best known for their movies "Vivarium, "Without Name," and the short film "Foxes."

Fonacier was awarded Best Supporting Actress at the 35th Luna Awards for her role in "Patay na si Hesus," following that film with roles in "Respeto" and "Born Beautiful" as well as the television adaptation of the latter. — Video from RLJE Films via YouTube

