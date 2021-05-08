Chai Fonacier pens appreciation post to Hollywood star Eva Green

MANILA, Philippines — Indie actress Chai Fonacier described French actress Eva Green as the best person she worked with.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Chai said that her “Nocebo” co-star is the kindest and most talented person she worked with.

“Took a long time for this post. Because most of the time I have words for my experiences, and I always want to have nicely structured captions for everything, and I kept thinking about it but then I gave up because how can one make a post that encompasses her?” Chai said.

“I can't. One can't. There are many things I could say about her -- all of them good -- but then it would shatter part of the wonderful sense of mystery she holds over all of us. So I'll leave it that, while being utterly, utterly truthful about it: she is among the best, kindest, most talented people I have ever worked with,” she added.

Chai thanked Eva for showing her passion to her as she said she hopes to see the Hollywood actress again.

“Thank you, @evagreenweb, for gracing us with your presence, your intensity, passion, your art, and the beauty of your being. Grateful to be a witness to this awesomeness. Won't ever forget you, and i hope to see you again. Love you!” she said.

Last month, Eva also showed her appreciation to the Cebuana actress in an Instagram post.

“My fabulous co-star, @chaifonacier and I from the film we are shooting, NOCEBO directed by the amazing @lorcanfinnegan,” Eva wrote.

“Chai is truly a great actress with extraordinary depth and sensitivity and she was an incredible partner - she blew me away,” she added.

