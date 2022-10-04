Viewers get to decide on outcome of story in The Chosen One

The cast of the hybrid narrative-reality series during the mediacon.

MANILA, Philippines — On Sept. 30, 1963, the first soap opera, Hiwaga sa Bahay na Bato, debuted on TV and undoubtedly changed the landscape of viewing dramas. It was called soap opera since most of the sponsors who supported the program were soap products.

After six decades of viewing soap dramas on daytime and primetime TV, local viewers are in for a landmark treat with The Chosen One: Ang Piliserye ng Bayan, on the PIE (Pinoy Interactive Entertainment) Channel, now on its fourth month of airing.

In the engaging, hybrid narrative-reality show, viewers, for the first time, can control the story and determine which character stays alive until the end by voting.

“You get to choose your direction and decide kung saan papunta ang kwento,” explained award-winning director Topel Lee. “The viewers can decide on the outcome of the story and vote. Direction will depend on the viewers.

Melai Cantiveros as host of The Chosen One is also the owner, founder and executive director of Astra Nuevo Corporation, a pyramid type of business.

“Napaka-gandang programa,” added Topel. “Piliserye ng bayan. You can choose whom you want to stay in the kwento, your own adventure style, that’s why it is called a ‘piliserye.’ You (viewers) get to play god sa ‘piliserye.’ Ikaw ang mag-de-decide kung saan pupunta ang kwento.”

Viewers will get to see a different side of Melai in The Chosen One. “First time ko na ganitong storya. Kasi ako naman nag-ho-horror, pero may sundot na comedy. Dito parang may pagka-serious talaga,” she explained.

She also lauded Jhong with whom she is working for the first time. “Sobrang honored ako na kasama ko si Kuys Jhong,” said Melai. “Talagang magkakaroon kami ng tawanan and banter. Sobrang happy din ako kasi ‘yan ang sample king.”

Since the program premiered last Sept. 24, The Chosen One chooses five, lucky Philippine-based voters via randomizer to win P1,000.

The show’s pilot featured a suspense thriller series titled Soap Opera, that follows Charlie (Kaila Estrada), who signs up for a shady networking group called Astra Nuevo, fronted by the strong-willed Miss Jane (Melai).

In Astra Nuevo, Charlie meets a group of 10 aspiring entrepreneurs from different walks of life who share her dream of gaining financial freedom. But soon they discover that their ambition could cost them their lives.

Joining Kaila in the hybrid narrative-reality series are former Pinoy Big Brother (PBB) housemates Andi Abaya (Rachel), Amanda Zamora (Julie), Dustin Mayores (Jason), Gabb Skribikin (Cheska), Kobie Brown (Peter), Luke Alford (Kiko), Maxine Trinidad (Emma), Rob Blackburn (Joe), Seham Daghlas (Paula) and Zach Guerrero (Mike), who will act as players or the characters to be voted by viewers.

Jhong Hilario plays the chosen mentor.

In Soap Opera, which is Kaila’s first thriller, she is a non-player. She won’t be part of the 10 characters that are up for voting each week. Other non-players in the series are PBB Otso housemate Emjay Savilla and film and theater actress and host Sunshine Teodoro.

Every Saturday (from 8 p.m. to 10 pm), The Chosen One will air live episodes of Soap Opera, so chosen mentor Jhong can dissect and rate each players’ performance in the narrative. It will also reveal the current standing of the 10 players based on the audience votes. It will be announced who got the highest number of ligtas votes and who are in the bottom two.