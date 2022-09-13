French cinema giant Jean-Luc Godard dies aged 91

In this file photo taken on May 21, 1988 Franco-Swiss film director Jean-Luc Godard attends a press conference during the Cannes International Film Festival

ROLLE, Switzerland — Jean-Luc Godard, the father of the French New Wave and one of the most influential filmmakers of the 20th century, has died "peacefully at home" aged 91, his family said Tuesday.

The legendary maverick blew up the conventions of cinema in the 1960s with a series of radical films such as "Breathless" starring Jean Seberg and "Contempt" with Brigitte Bardot.

"No official (funeral) ceremony will take place," his family said. "He will be cremated."