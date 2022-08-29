Liza Soberano reveals Hollywood movie role, bonds with Hollywood co-star

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Liza Soberano is living her Hollywood dreams as she bonds with co-star Kathryn Newton.

In Kathryn's Instagram account, the Hollywood actress posted a photo of her with Liza.

"Lisa not Liza aka Kathryn and it’s Liza not Lisa aka Taffy," Kathryn wrote.

Liza posted the same photo in her Instagram story.

"Lisa & Taffy's Day off," she wrote.

Liza and Kathryn will star in the movie "Lisa Frankenstein" together with Cole Sprouse, Carla Gugino, Joe Chrest and Henry Eikenberry.

Liza will portray Taffy, the step-sister of lead star Lisa, to be played by Newton. According to Liza, she auditioned for the movie through a video recording she made while on a trip to South Korea together with her Careless Music family.

