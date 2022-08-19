^

'Why not?': Joshua Garcia on Bella Poarch's crush on him

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 19, 2022 | 9:48am
'Why not?': Joshua Garcia on Bella Poarch's crush on him
Photo lifted from Kapamilya actor Joshua Garcia's Instagram account.
Joshua Garcia via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Joshua Garcia reacted to the admission of Filipina-American singer Bella Poarch’s crush on him. 

In the Thursday episode of "TV Patrol," Joshua said he is happy that the TikTok star admires him.  

“She posted me before sa TikTok account niya then nag-comment ako don. Nakakataba lang din ng puso. Masaya ako na nagsu-support siya o humahanga sa akin,” Joshua said.  

When asked by entertainment reporter MJ Felipe if he also has a crush on Bella, Joshua said, "Tulad ng sabi ko, MJ, why not?"

He also confirmed that they have been exchanging messages online.

"Yes, nagkakausap kami. Parang June yata magkikita kami pero hindi natuloy 'yung Star Magic tour ko. Hindi ako nakasama. Tapos parang July yata pupunta siya pero hindi rin natuloy,” he said. 

“Hindi natin alam. Pero we're very good friends. Magkaibigan kami ngayon. Yes, hindi lang 'Hi, hello.' May mga konting katanungan. Hinanap ko pa 'yung mga English ko pero sabi niya nagta-Tagalog naman daw siya," he added. 

He also has a message for Bella. 

"Thank you. Sana makita kita. Magpakita ka sa akin," he said. 

RELATED: 'We message a lot': Bella Poarch admits crush on Joshua Garcia

Bianca Rogoff explains partying just days after death of mom Cherie Gil

Bianca Rogoff explains partying just days after death of mom Cherie Gil

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Bianca Rogoff, daughter of the late actress Cherie Gil, responded to reactions by netizens after she posted on her Instagram...
Entertainment
fbtw
Alex Gonzaga made Matteo Guidicelli cry for always bringing up his ex Maja Salvador

Alex Gonzaga made Matteo Guidicelli cry for always bringing up his ex Maja Salvador

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Matteo Guidicelli and Alex Gonzaga are trending online after the actor called out Alex on live TV.
Entertainment
fbtw
Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2022 Chelsea Fernandez is a 'patola' on social media
Exclusive

Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2022 Chelsea Fernandez is a 'patola' on social media

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 1 day ago
As one of the most popular candidates at the recently-concluded Binibining Pilipinas pageant, Chelsea Fernandez was a shoo-in...
Entertainment
fbtw
Family comes together to survive in Baltasar Korm&Aacute;kur&rsquo;s Beast

Family comes together to survive in Baltasar KormÁkur’s Beast

By Nathalie Tomada | 12 hours ago
Just like the relentlessness of the central characters in Beast, nothing could stop director Baltasar Kormákur from...
Entertainment
fbtw
How Christopher and Jean stay in love with their craft

How Christopher and Jean stay in love with their craft

By Jerry Donato | 12 hours ago
Actors thrive with the passing of time.
Entertainment
fbtw
Filipino drag takes center stage on a global platform

Filipino drag takes center stage on a global platform

By Adam Laurena | 12 hours ago
The competing queens of Drag Race Philippines were formally introduced to the public via an exclusive viewing party of the...
Entertainment
fbtw
'NBSB' Christine Bermas explains how she does her sexy scenes

'NBSB' Christine Bermas explains how she does her sexy scenes

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Sexy actress and self-confessed "No Boyfriend Since Birth" (NBSB) Christine Bermas explained how she does her sexy scenes...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' second season confirmed

'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' second season confirmed

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
It whale definitely be not the last episode that will be airing tonight for everybody's favorite K-drama couple. The second...
Entertainment
fbtw
