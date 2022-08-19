'Why not?': Joshua Garcia on Bella Poarch's crush on him

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Joshua Garcia reacted to the admission of Filipina-American singer Bella Poarch’s crush on him.

In the Thursday episode of "TV Patrol," Joshua said he is happy that the TikTok star admires him.

“She posted me before sa TikTok account niya then nag-comment ako don. Nakakataba lang din ng puso. Masaya ako na nagsu-support siya o humahanga sa akin,” Joshua said.

When asked by entertainment reporter MJ Felipe if he also has a crush on Bella, Joshua said, "Tulad ng sabi ko, MJ, why not?"

He also confirmed that they have been exchanging messages online.

"Yes, nagkakausap kami. Parang June yata magkikita kami pero hindi natuloy 'yung Star Magic tour ko. Hindi ako nakasama. Tapos parang July yata pupunta siya pero hindi rin natuloy,” he said.

“Hindi natin alam. Pero we're very good friends. Magkaibigan kami ngayon. Yes, hindi lang 'Hi, hello.' May mga konting katanungan. Hinanap ko pa 'yung mga English ko pero sabi niya nagta-Tagalog naman daw siya," he added.

He also has a message for Bella.

"Thank you. Sana makita kita. Magpakita ka sa akin," he said.

RELATED: 'We message a lot': Bella Poarch admits crush on Joshua Garcia