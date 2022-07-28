Liza Soberano admits looking for work in South Korea

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Liza Soberano made waves in South Korea and continues to bond with K-pop stars in the Philippines.

Liza recently appeared in the Korean show "Not Hocance But Scance." The variety show is produced by Box Media and hosted by K-drama actress Ye Ji Won and SISTAR member Soyou.

Liza shared in her Instagram story screenshots of her guesting.

"Had my first ever Korean show guesting tonight on MBN’s Not Hocance But Scance," she wrote.

What song are you listening to pic.twitter.com/9iMJvsZDnf — official_hoony_ (@official_hoony_) July 25, 2022

In the show, Liza was asked if she was in South Korea for a vacation.

“I am here for a kind of vacation, kind of work. I’m just exploring Seoul. And I’m a huge fan of K-pop and K-drama so I want to, like, find work here," Liza answered.

LIZA SOBERANO WITH IKON DK WTF?? she's literally living every kpopers dream ???????? pic.twitter.com/iggfsckyCo — . (@hopppeeeeeee) July 23, 2022

Apart from the TV guesting, Liza was also featured in WINNER's HOONY's TikTok, sparking a rumored collaboration.

Liza was also seen in IKON's DK's TikTok video.

She was also seen with Jay Park, doing the dance challenge for his song “Need To Know.”

Liza also did the "Dear Cupid" challenge with IVE‘s Yujin. She was most recently spotted hanging out with James Reid and BamBam, before the latter's Philippine fan meet later today.

RELATED: Liza Soberano to pursue Hollywood dreams