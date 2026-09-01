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Nadine Lustre admits 'President Nadine' title comes with pressure

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 1, 2026 | 3:50pm
Nadine Lustre admits 'President Nadine' title comes with pressure
Nadine Lustre has been shuttling between Manila and Siargao since last year, and it all started with her manifesting it on paper.

MANILA, Philippines — Award-winning actress Nadine Lustre admits that being called “President Nadine” comes with a level of pressure she did not initially expect.

The actress has long been referred to by the moniker online, a title that began as a lighthearted expression of admiration from fans but has since taken on a deeper meaning for her.

In an interview on the “Dogshow Divas” vodcast, Nadine described the nickname as a “double-edged sword.”

“I think ‘yung pagtawag sa akin ng mga tao na ‘president’, in some way para siyang ano eh, double-edged sword,” she said.

For Nadine, being called “President” can be flattering because it suggests that people value her opinions and take her words seriously.

“Parang in some way, it’s a good thing kasi it kind of gives me an assurance or at least like parang para siyang praise, ganu’n, na people take what I say seriously or that they look up to me,” she explained.

“Na para sa akin ano naman, at least it flatters me na may weight ‘yung sinasabi ko.”

However, the nickname also comes with expectations that Nadine sometimes finds difficult to carry.

“But at the same time, parang instead of it just being a meme or something na fun that came out of the internet, parang nagkaroon siya ng baggage, ng responsibilities, na parang ‘pag may issues, people actually expect me to say something about any issue,” she added.

Nadine said she did not ask for the “President Nadine” label, which emerged from the internet, but she has become increasingly aware of the expectations attached to it.

“Parang mas may weight siya kasi parang mas nag-expect ‘yung mga tao from me. Parang naging ganun siya,” she said.

The nickname started gaining traction among her fans around 2017, when many admired Nadine for being vocal about her views and taking a stand on various issues.

While she initially did not fully understand why people called her “President Nadine,” the actress now sees the term as an expression of affection and respect from her supporters.

“Before, I really didn’t understand it. Now, honestly it makes me feel loved,” she said.

“Because every time people say that or every time people call me that, it’s a sort of acknowledgement that I’m someone people look up to, or someone that people listen to, that my voice is heard,” she added.

For Nadine, the title may have started as an internet meme, but it has evolved into something more meaningful—one that reminds her of the influence people believe she holds, while also making her mindful of the responsibility that comes with having a voice that many choose to listen to.

RELATED: Nadine Lustre wins online harassment case

 

NADINE LUSTRE
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