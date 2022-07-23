New series of ex-couple Andrea and Seth is â€˜very true to lifeâ€™

New series of ex-couple Andrea and Seth is ‘very true to life’

MANILA, Philippines — Andrea Brillantes and Seth Fedelin will topbill the upcoming musical series, Lyric and Beat, featuring the music of songwriter Jonathan Manalo, and directed by Dolly Dulu.

Andrea is Lyric, an extrovert, jolly person and oozing-with-confidence girl, who aspires to be a singer. She wants to be part of Philippine National Conservatory of Music, a school where the best and most talented students are enrolled, but her family can’t afford it.

But through a scholarship, she will be able to get in and there, she meets Beat (Seth), a shy, introverted student who comes from a middle class family. Lyric is the one who will encourage and push Beat to show his hidden talent as they battle it out in a choir competition, along with other students.

In an exclusive in-person interview with The STAR last week, the former couple and loveteam talked about their dynamics as a pair, the reasons they consider each other “lyric and beat” on and off cam, and how they handle rejections in life.

“Kami din po talaga si Lyric and Beat (in real life). Kung may Beat po, siya yung Beat ko. Kung may Lyric, siguro ako yung Lyric niya,” said Andrea.

“She is my ‘Lyric,’” agreed Seth. “She taught and influenced me kung paano yung pakikisama and makihalubilo kasi naunahan talaga ako ng hiya kasi hindi naman ito yung kinalakihan ko (showbiz industry).”

Lyric and Beat also stars Darren Espanto, AC Bonifacio, Jeremy G, Angela Ken, Sheena Belarmino, Awra Briguela and Kyle Echarri.

The two reminisced on how Andrea would help Seth back in their Kadenang Ginto days since the latter was a newbie.

“I think very true to life din po kasi yung dynamics ni Lyric and Beat sa aming dalawa ni Seth,” stated Andrea. “Kasi dun ko din po siya tinutulungan lagi. He lack(ed) the confidence, especially when he was starting out. As in he was really nervous. Kaya laging hawak niya yung script niya dati. We would throw lines (and practice) because he was struggling to memorize his lines. But now, he can do it, isang basa lang, memorize na po niya.”

“Si Lyric po sanay na siyang mag-raket eh. She would mingle with other people a lot,” she went on. “Beat, on the other hand, it’s his first time with the group. Like Seth, it was his first time to try acting after PBB (Pinoy Big Brother stint in 2018). It was his first time to work with big actors in Kadenang Ginto.”

Seth recalled, “Before, during my Kadenang Ginto days, palagi ko siyang tinatawag para mag-(practice) lines bago magsimula. Talagang natataranta ako pag hawak ko na yung script. She was there to help me.”

Apart from acting, the series also required singing and dancing skills. Andrea admitted the singing part was challenging for her, while Seth had a hard time performing the dance moves.

Nevertheless, Andrea enjoyed portraying her role as Lyric because she could easily relate to her character. She said, “We have the same attitude. Yung binigay sa akin na role, wala siyang gitna. Sobrang bait ko po talaga katulad nung kay Mira (in Huwag Kang Mangamba) tapos yung isa sobrang maldita. As Lyric, this is my normal character as in kalog, hardworking and very talkative.

This is the role that I’ve enjoyed the most because I can be Blythe (Andrea’s real name), as in very light role.”

“Parehas din kami na makapal ang mukha,” she quipped. “Lyric doesn’t have a good voice and she knows that. But because she is a go-getter?and she knows her weaknesses and strengths, she knows what to do. I know that I am not a singer, so alam kong gagalingan ko na lang dun sa (other scenes) para maparamdam ko sa audience. Sometimes, hindi naman lagi yung boses yung kailangan, minsan mas nasa puso lagi. That’s what I and Lyric have in common, we always put our hearts in everything that we do.”

Much like Beat, Seth shared that he has his mom as someone who believes in him, no matter what. “Naniniwala lang sa kanya (Beat) is his mother. Like him, naniniwala sakin yung mom ko (my mom believes in me). She would say, ‘Son, you can do it.’ Tapos pagdating sa ibang tao parang iniisip ko na agad yung tingin sa akin ng ibang tao parang hindi nila siguro magugustuhan yung gawa ko.”

Lyric and Beat also tackles about following one’s dreams and writing one’s story. The STAR queried if they were to re-write their respective life stories, would they change any?

“If I were to write my own life story into a movie, I (would) not alter any of it,” responded Andrea. “Even if I committed mistakes, dun din ako natuto eh. Yun yung nagbuo sa akin kung sino ako ngayon, sa lahat ng pinagdaanan ko in my life.”

However, she added, “Perhaps I would just clarify kung bakit ko nagawa ito, kung ano talaga nangyari so that people will understand me.” Citing her “baby talk,” she explained, “Yun yung tinitingnan ng mga tao pero kasi ano sya, mas trauma response sa childhood ko. So yung mga ganun na hindi nakikita ng mga tao siguro mas ipapakita ko lang in-depth yung totoong life ko as a person (and) as an actress.”

She added, “Kasi sobrang dali lang talaga husgahan yung tao sa nababasa mo online. Kahit wala naman proof dun (or) evidence, as in, chika lang. So yun po yung mas i-fo-focus ko kung isusulat ko yung buhay ko, but I will not change anything.”

“I will also not change anything despite what I’ve been through,” declared Seth. “This is the result of what I experienced in life… If I were to choose another life, I would still choose the same life that I have now.”

The series features the 20 years of music of ABS-CBN Music creative director and award-winning songwriter Jonathan Manalo.

Andrea chimed in, saying that they are both proud of their beginnings. “Ito yung nagpakatatag sa amin. We are also proud of our roots. Kasi halos same naman kami ng kinalakihan. Hindi po talaga kami lumaki sa yaman. That’s why proud na proud kami — mga naglalaro kami sa kalye na nakapaa (etc.). Proud kami dun kaya hindi namin babaguhin,” she added.

The young stars also looked back on how they dealt with life’s “rejections.” Andrea shared how she was repeatedly turned down when she auditioned for various shows before.

“As in there was a time na talagang ilang buwan na wala talagang tumatanggap sa akin. Lahat ng TV (shows) na pinag-auditionan ko. Kahit anong bibo ng self ko, ang ibibigay ko, wala po talaga.”

But then she realized, “The Lord will give it to you according to his timing and if it’s meant for you, it’s for you.”

“Kasi andami po talagang may ayaw sa akin dati. I didn’t get it at first, especially kung eight, six years old ka lang. You would doubt yourself, ‘Ano bang mali sa akin? Bakit walang kumukuha sa akin?’” she mused. “And then, boom. The Lord will bless you and all your questions will be answered. Just put your trust in Him, in His timing and His plans for you. Kasi kung natanggap ako noon, baka wala ako dito ngayon. So masaya po ako. Thank you.”

Seth likewise experienced “a lot of rejection” in life, but “it’s no longer important,” he said. “Maybe, it’s for you, but it’s not yet the right time.”

Meanwhile, ABS-CBN Music creative director Jonathan Manalo praised the cast members for showing off their vocal quality in performing his new and old songs that span his 20-year career in the music industry.

“Nakakatuwa sila kasi iba-iba yung character ng boses nila. Si Andrea, sobrang ang charming lang talaga. Darren sobrang powerful ng vocals niya. Yung mixture ng different styles tapos nag-blend sila together sa isang (musical series) kaya nga sabi ko sobrang powerhouse yung cast, iba-iba yung texture,” he told The STAR during a media tour in Calatagan South Beach in Batangas.

He also commended Seth’s voice as well as Andrea’s. “Maganda boses ni Blythe. May pinipiling kanta so kailangan perfect fit yung song sa kanya. Yung mga pinili kong songs na kakantahin niya dito sobrang bagay sa boses niya kaya lumabas yung charm.”

The first iWantTFC original musical series, Lyric and Beat, also stars Darren Espanto, AC Bonifacio, Jeremy G, Angela Ken, Sheena Belarmino, Awra Briguela, and Kyle Echarri, and will start streaming for free on Aug. 10.