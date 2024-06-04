Vic Sotto's GMA sitcom 'Open 24/7' bids farewell

MANILA, Philippines — Pauleen Luna confirmed that her husband Vic Sotto's GMA-7 sitcom "Open 24/7" aired its final episode last May 25.

During Pauleen's recent Instagram Live video, a fan asked what happened to Vic's sitcom with the Kapuso network.

Pauleen said that the show already bid its farewell and was not only on a season break.

Last June 1, a replay of "Daig Kayo ng Lola Ko" aired on the "Open 24/7" timeslot.

According to Philippine Entertainment Portal, Sotto and TV5 are currently in talks for a new sitcom to be aired on the Kapatid network.

"Open 24/7" started airing in May 2023 as a replacement for Vic's previous sitcom, "Daddy's Gurl."

