Vic Sotto's GMA sitcom 'Open 24/7' bids farewell

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 4, 2024 | 10:28am
'Open 24/7'
GMA Network

MANILA, Philippines — Pauleen Luna confirmed that her husband Vic Sotto's GMA-7 sitcom "Open 24/7" aired its final episode last May 25. 

During Pauleen's recent Instagram Live video, a fan asked what happened to Vic's sitcom with the Kapuso network. 

Pauleen said that the show already bid its farewell and was not only on a season break. 

Last June 1, a replay of "Daig Kayo ng Lola Ko" aired on the "Open 24/7" timeslot. 

According to Philippine Entertainment Portal, Sotto and TV5 are currently in talks for a new sitcom to be aired on the Kapatid network. 

"Open 24/7" started airing in May 2023 as a replacement for Vic's previous sitcom, "Daddy's Gurl." 

Vic Sotto says 'not impossible' to have project with Vice Ganda

PAULEEN LUNA

VIC SOTTO
